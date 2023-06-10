Why do we think it’s gross when someone farts, but say “health” when someone sneezes, spreading bacteria and viruses at over 100 miles per hour? In Biology biologist Roy Veldhuizen and writer Ginny Ranu answer such questions through biological knowledge. Veldhuizen, who you might know from the cheerful TV program for children Stitches and Pricks, tells accessible and passionate and continuously drops fun facts. In episode two, he is overjoyed that they can talk about pooping for over half an hour: “I regularly look back. Sometimes I am proud. But if I’m not doing well, you can see it in my poop.”

Biology Science Weekly episodes of 30 minutes. WPG Studios.