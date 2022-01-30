Pasión de gavilanes, season 2 arrives this February 14, 2022 on the Telemundo channel to continue the story of the Reyes Elizondo family. Now, the three couples formed by Juan and Norma; Oscar and Jimena; and Franco and ‘Sarita’ have their own homes with their children.

Franco and ‘Sarita’ present their family for Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram/@natashaklauss27

After several weeks of just guessing who is who in the second installment of the Colombian soap opera, we finally know a little more about the children of Norma Elizondo and Juan Reyes.

In Pasión de gavilanes, season 1, someone predicted that Juan would have a son and then some twins, in addition to revealing that he would be a very lucky and well-known man.

Juan and Norma with their first-born Juan David. Photo: Telemundo

Who are Juan and Norma’s twins?

Almost 20 years have passed and we already know that this was fulfilled, Juan and Norma have three children: Juan David and the twins Erick and León, who did not hesitate to comment a little more about them.

Sebastián Osorio will play Erick Reyes Elizondo in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram/@sebastianosmer

“My name is Erick Reyes Elizondo, I am the son of Juan and Norma. I also have an older brother Juan David and my twin Leon. They say that I look a bit like my old man because sometimes I act without thinking about the consequences. He who seeks me finds me.” Erick confessed in the entertaining video.

His brother’s presentation followed: “I am León Reyes Elizondo. To much honour. I am Erick’s twin. With him we are batting a million. Sometimes they tell us that we are the same person, but the reality is that, although I love and respect my brother, there are many things that he forces me to do.

Juan Manuel Retrespo is León Reyes Elizondo, Erick’s twin and Norma’s son with Juan in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram/@juanmarpo

The twins Erick and León are played by the actors Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo, respectively. There is no doubt that this pair of brothers brings it to them and with this small preview they reveal much of what we will see in Pasión de gavilanes 2.

When will Pasión de gavilanes 2 be released?

Passion of hawks, season 2 will arrive at Telemundo on February 14 as stated in its official trailer.

Passion of hawks 2: synopsis

In this new story, a tragic crime will take place about the death of a teacher that will put the family in trouble, since the evidence indicates that the culprits would be the children of one of the couples between the Kings and Elizondo. This will trigger a long plot in which once again love and loyalty will be put to the test for everyone.