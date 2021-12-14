The second season of Passion of Hawks will not count on the return of Lorena Meritano, since his character died in the first installment of the soap opera. Even so, the famous Dinora Rosales remains one of the most beloved stars of the Telemundo production, despite having played the villain of the story.

The Argentine actress, on her official Instagram account, has more than 1.7 million followers, whom she always seeks to encourage to seek the best version of themselves with her constant motivational posts.

Within these images that he usually shares, Meritano recounted his experience not only as an oncological patient, but also related a little about the insecurities with which he had to battle in an environment so marked by physical appearances. However, just as many people who love her follow her, she also has haters.

Lorena Meritano as Dinora Rosales in Pasión de gavilanes

What did they tell him?

The attacks would have originated when Meritano posed in front of the sea wearing a bikini. This was confirmed by herself, through her stories.

“ They don’t know how many people I blocked : one who sent me a message to eat because I’m very ugly, another who sent me a message saying that I have a man’s voice and I’m horrible. I don’t know what’s wrong with them, what will they have for breakfast, “he said.

Lorena Meritano has become an example of overcoming and resilience for her loyal followers. Photo: Instagram / @ lorenameritanooficial

A woman with power

Although she has already managed to overcome negative situations, the artist cannot help but feel affected by the opinions she receives in her publications. Therefore, you have decided to limit the comments on your photos. However, true to his resilient message, he has sent a powerful message.

“They are women with children who speak of God. It’s strange isn’t it? Obviously they are angry with life, they are not happy, they are not happy with their life. I the truth I am so busy evolving, being a better person and fulfilling my dreams and creating them, that I only wish you love and happiness”, He specified.