Lady noriega, the remembered ‘Pepita’ Ronderos de Pasión de gavilanes, worried her fans by announcing that she is hospitalized because she contracted coronavirus.

For a few weeks, the Colombian had stopped posting on her social networks and her followers suspected that her absence was due to the launch of a new project; However, Lady Noriega herself announced that she went to a health center to be treated.

“Thank you all for your prayers, it seems unheard of for humans to be capable of making such a bug to kill their fellow human beings. It is horrible how it feels, but even sadder to know that this has been caused with all the intention of harming so many millions who are suffering with this evil, ”said the famous on Instagram.

Lady Noriega is remembered for her role as ‘Pepita Ronderos’ in the soap opera Pasión de Gavilanes. Photo: Capture Telemundo

After the announcement of the health status of Lady Noriega, her friends and colleagues expressed their concern on social networks and sent her affectionate messages. “All my love and prayers to Lady Noriega, we just got in touch and she’s going to be fine soon, God willing. I adore you, queen ”, wrote Lorena Meritano, who gave life to the evil Dínora Rosales.

Lady Noriega out of the woods

After several days hospitalized, the actress Lady noriegHe spoke again through his personal Instagram account to announce that his health has been recovering satisfactorily. In addition, he talked about how he got coronavirus.

Lady Noriega announced the improvement of her health through social networks. Photo: Lady Noriega Instagram

“Today I woke up much better, I have not been in the ICU, I have evolved thanks to God. I want to clarify that my contagion was after March 30 and it was in the city of Medellín and although I made a visit to Popayán, at no time did I have contact with people or agglomerations with any commercial brand, my contagion was in Medellín “, assured the Friday, April 9.

