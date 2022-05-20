“Passion of Hawks” returned to TV with its second season on February 14. Now, not only is it close to showing the long-awaited meeting between Franco and Sarita, but we are getting closer and closer to its grand finale, in which we will see emotional scenes, as promised by Natasha Klauss, who plays the oldest of the Elizondo in the Colombian telenovela.

In recent episodes, we have seen shocking moments, such as the poison poisoning of Duván, the son of Óscar and Romina. The child’s health is not yet out of danger and little by little it could get complicated. Meanwhile, the love triangle between Muriel, Rosario Montes and Juan David will begin to take its toll.

With all this in mind, in this note we tell you everything about Chapter 64 of “Passion of hawks 2″.

Duván was present from the first chapters of “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. The little one is the son of Óscar Reyes with Romina Clemente. Photo: composition/ Telemundo

When does chapter 64 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will premiere its 64th chapter this Friday, May 20. In it we will discover if Duván, Óscar’s son with Romina, will survive. In addition, we will find out if Franco will finally go in search of Sarita and her family, as anticipated in a preview.

Advance chapter 64 of “Passion of hawks 2”

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

In the United States, “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ is broadcast on Telemundo. In that sense, if you live in that country, you can connect to the plot through the TV channel’s website, on its official app and through Peacock.

If you live in Spain, fiction releases its new episodes every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., in addition to having repeats on Divinity at 8:00 p.m.

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” cannot be free, at least legally from Latin America. Although Telemundo released some episodes on its YouTube channels, that possibility is no longer possible, so the announcement of an official channel must be awaited.