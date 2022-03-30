Despite “Passion of hawks 2″ has dropped in rating, fans still want to know what else will happen to their favorite characters in the plot. Although there is an ongoing case for the murder of Genaro Carreño, this crime is not the only factor that alters the tranquility of the town of San Marcos. In that sense, one of the recent and impressive moments left by the telenovela was seeing Juan Reyes and Rosario Montes together.

This, without a doubt, left the spectators speechless. Even so, everything indicates that the owner of Bar Alcalá will still seek to get closer to Juan David, without knowing that he is having an affair with his daughter, Muriel. With all this in mind, the story is very interesting. For this reason, we leave you all the information on chapter 32 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

Muriel and Rosario possibly face each other for the love of Juan David. Photo: Instagram/@zharickleonactriz

When does chapter 32 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 32 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will be broadcast live this Wednesday, March 30. In it, we would see shocking scenes related to the forbidden romance between Muriel and Juan David, as well as what would happen to the marriage of Juan and Norma, after the presence between Rosario Montes and Albin Duarte was positioned as a serious problem.

Ángel de Miguel as Albin Duarte. Photo: Instagram/@angeldmiguel

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres exclusively on Telemundo. However, there is also the option to tune in to the program online. To do this, you only have to connect through its web portal or the Peacock streaming service, available only in certain locations.

Despite its drop in ratings, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” maintains the emotion of its loyal fans. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes″ won the hearts of the public when it came to TV in 2003 through Telemundo. Now, almost 20 years later, the Elizondos and the Reyes return through the same space.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD)

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

Fortunately, the answer is yes. Episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ are uploaded to Telemundo’s YouTube channel, including summaries with the most impressive moments of the episodes.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

For now, neither Netflix nor Telemundo have confirmed the premiere of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ on the platform of the streaming giant; However, it is expected that it will reach the catalog after its complete broadcast by the aforementioned TV channel, especially after a Confidencia digital report mentioned that the big red N would have already bought the distribution rights of the new chapters.

For her part, Danna García (Norma Elizondo) gave fans hope when she spoke with People magazine in Spanish, since her statements were taken as positive by her followers: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to go out in Telemundo”.

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo. Photo: Telemundo.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

Netflix has the complete 188 episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 1″. To be able to catch up with the program, you only need to have a subscription to the service. Prices range from s/ 24.90 to s/ 44.90 per month.