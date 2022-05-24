After its premiere on February 14 this year, “Passion of hawks 2″ It has already entered its final stretch, which would be full of emotional scenes, as promised by Natasha Klauss (Sarita in the soap opera). The fans are more than excited, especially since Franco and Sara have met again, after months of having announced the entry of Michel Brown into the plot of the Kings and the Elizondos. Now, it remains to be seen what happened to him all this time and why he refuses to tell the truth once and for all.

As you remember, the brother of Óscar and Juan was held in a foreign prison, from which he was rescued a few episodes ago. For this reason, doubts continue to torment the followers. In that sense, you should not miss episode 66 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, of which we leave you the information in the following lines.

Andrés and Gaby Reyes Elizondo are the children of Sarita and Franco. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

Advance chapter 66 of “Passion of hawks 2”

When does chapter 66 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 66 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will hit TV this Tuesday, May 24 . Their scenes will finally show the long-awaited romantic reunion between Sarita and Franco.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” can be seen on the Telemundo channel in the United States. If you live in that country, you can also connect to the plot through the chain’s website and its mobile app. If you want to watch the premieres after their live broadcast, you can play them through the Peacock streaming service, which is only available in certain locations.

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

No, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” cannot be seen for free, from Latin America, because there is still no legal way to tune in to the program in our region. However, Netflix is ​​expected to incorporate fiction into its catalog, as they have done with other Colombian productions, such as “La Reina del Flow”.