the rage for Passion of Hawks does not stop. Almost 20 years after its first season, the telenovela is one of the most popular titles in the Netflix Top 10. Now, we are shortly to re-enter the universe of the Kings and the Elizondos. For this reason, Telemundo published an impressive trailer, with which it confirmed the premiere date and anticipated the presence of several faces, both known and some of the newcomers.

With the expected arrival of Michel Brown (Franco Reyes) to Colombian fiction, the leading couples are complete. However, fans have expressed their unease that there are some characters that will be replaced; that is, they will return, but they will be played by different actors.

Pasión de gavilanes 2 will arrive on Telemundo in February 2022. Photo: composition/People en Español/Telemundo

Who will be replaced?

According to People magazine in Spanish, one of the most impressive substitutions of the second season of Pasión de gavilanes will be Don Martin Acevedo. The affable grandfather of the Elizondo sisters will be brought to TV in the sequel by the artist Germán Quintero, who has already shared some glimpses of his role.

Jorge Cao played Don Martin and confirmed that he will not be part of Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Telemundo

As you remember, the original interpreter, George Cao, was one of the first to confirm his presence in the second installment of the series. But, shortly after, he decided to step aside: “I want to clarify something: Jorge Cao is not going to be part of Pasión de gavilanes 2, it is a personal decision. Thank you for so much love received”.

Despite his careful characterization, Quintero has not completely convinced the fans, for which many followers of the Colombian melodrama let their disapproval be known through Twitter.

Fans of Pasión de gavilanes comment on the replacement of Jorge Cao as Don Martín. Photo: Twitter capture

On the other hand, the second character that will have a new face will be ‘panchita’, the eternal confidant of Rosario Montes. The charismatic singer from the Alcalá bar used to be brought to the small screen by Andrea Villareal.

‘Panchita’ was performed by Andrea Villarreal in Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: Telemundo

However, according to the aforementioned medium, the actress herself expressed that she was not the one who stopped her continuity in Pasión de gavilanes 2: “The decision was not in my hands. I can not say anything more. I cannot go over Telemundo’s decisions,” he specified without offering further details.

In his replacement, ‘Panchita’ will be performed by Constanza Hernández in this new installment . This was confirmed by Zharick León on his official Instagram account, where his followers did not miss the opportunity to comment on the cast.