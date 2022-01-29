After almost two decades, Pasión de gavilanes returns to continue the love story of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters with a second season on the Telemundo channel.

Pasión de gavilanes 2 will arrive on Telemundo in February 2022. Photo: composition/People en Español/Telemundo

Many of the fans of the Colombian telenovela wonder what has happened in all these years with each of the characters. Thanks to the advances of the same protagonists through their social networks and the official trailer of Pasión de gavilanes 2 we have found out a little; however, we have many more questions.

What happened to Norma Elizondo in recent years?

Now, Juan Reyes’ wife, Norma Elizondo, played by actress Danna García, reveals to us what she has done in this time: “What has happened to me in these years? I have been very close to my family, dedicated to taking care of the farm, not a single detail can be neglected”.

The Colombian actress gained worldwide fame for her character as Norma Elizondo in Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: Snail

Likewise, he confessed who are the most important for the character: “The most important thing in my life is always Juan and my three children, although sometimes I have to make an effort to understand them because each one is so different. When you’re a mom you love them with everyone. Moreover, I believe that, if necessary, I would protect them even with my own life.”

Curiously, Norma Elizondo’s last line makes us imagine that, in the next events that have to do with the children of the Elizondo Kings in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2, Normal will be the first to show her claws for her family.