The years have passed and now that we know that Pasión de gavilanes returns with a second season, the main protagonists and a renewed cast, we want to know much more about what has happened in these long years for the Reyes Elizondo family and friends.

Natasha Klauss (Sarita Elizondo) with Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Acevedo) in Pasión de gavilanes, season 2. Photo: People en español/Telemundo

One of the figures who suffered a lot in Passion of Hawks, just as at the beginning he did the impossible to separate his daughters from the Kings, he was Gabriella Acevedo, the mother of Norma, Jimena and Sarita.

Gabriela, played by actress Kristina Lilley, was married to Bernardo Elizondo, but he died. Some time passed and she ended up marrying her daughter Norma’s ex-husband: Fernando Escandón, who turned out to be her worst enemy. To the point of kidnapping her and wanting to kill her with the help of the villain Dínora Rosales.

After Bernardo’s death, Gabriela married Fernando, Norma’s ex-husband. Photo: Telemundo

“After so many mistakes made 20 years ago, my only relief has been giving myself to the care of my family, my grandchildren, my farm and my father, who now requires more care than before,” Gabriela openly tells all fans. of the soap opera.

He also confesses his current feelings about love: “I have not gotten used to loneliness, despite the failed marriages that brought so many misfortunes into my life.” Could it be that the character is anticipating a new love?

On the other hand, Gabriela mentioned her father Don Martín, who was also a victim of Fernando in the past and who is currently older and needs her more. We cannot fail to mention that the first actor who gave life to Gabriela’s father, Jorge Cao, was replaced by Germán Quintero.

Pasión de gavilanes, season 2, premieres on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022, on the Telemundo channel.