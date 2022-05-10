“Passion of Hawks” returned with a second season, after 20 years. Its premiere was a complete success, but the rating did not remain very high after dozens of episodes. After its sudden departure from the air, the confusion has taken over the fans.

As you remember, Telemundo announced on Instagram the launch of a new series called “Amor Brave” that will take its time slot from May 31. Now, more than one wonders what will happen to the Colombian telenovela that would remain unfinished with only 72 episodes out of a total of 80.

Followers of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” demand that Telemundo explain why they have confirmed a new soap opera in the schedule of the Colombian series. Photo: Instagram/Telemundo capture

Through social networks, fans did not hesitate to ask the television network for explanations. “What is going to happen to Pasión de gavilanes? They can’t take it off the air at any moment”, “So what time will it hit now? I want answers“ and “We don’t want to see a Turkish one, we want to see ‘Pasión de gavilanes’ complete”, are some of the comments.

Now it only remains to wait for Telemundo to reveal the reason for this surprising cut of episodes. In any case, it is expected that it will not negatively affect the story and that it will have a decent closure out of respect for the characters and viewers.

(Update) Telemundo ruled on the suspension of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″

With fans noticing that on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10, the telenovela will not broadcast its new chapters, the network published a spot announcing that other productions will take its time slot. The soap opera will be broadcast again at its usual time on Wednesday, May 11.

What is “Brave Love” about?

Kıvanç Tatlıtug plays Cesur, a noble man who will search for those responsible for the death of his father and grandparents. Photo: Telemundo

Cesur is a kind man who decides to fulfill a dark mission: take revenge on Tahsin Korludag, the alleged murderer of his father and grandparents. On his way he will meet Suhan with whom he falls in love without imagining that she is Tahsin’s daughter.