One of the families we will see in Passion of hawks, season 2, is that of Sara Elizondo and Franco Reyes; however, here the uncertainty grows much more, because something has happened to the youngest of the Kings. Either he is dead or they seem to think so having disappeared for a long time.

Michel Brown and Natasha Klauss bring Franco Reyes and Sarita Elizondo back to life. Photo: composition/Telemundo

What we are sure of is that both were very happy for almost 10 years, as Franco himself told us in one of the previews of Passion of hawks 2and that, in addition, they had two beautiful children, who are now presented by their mother Sarita.

“My children are my greatest treasure and pride. Andrés is a great boy who is not inhibited and intimidated by anything; At the same time, he is a cultured, beautiful boy, with great sensitivity and an excellent musician”, comments Sara Elizondo very excited about the eldest of her children.

Jerónimo Cantillo and Yare Santana play Andrés and Gaby Reyes Elizondo, respectively, the children of Sarita and Franco. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

“Gaby is quite similar to me: she is determined, brave, sincere and always in solidarity with the less favored. Sometimes I am a little worried about her excessive confidence in herself and in others, especially because life has taught me that good deeds are not always received by the best people and that no one should be trusted”, adds Norma and Jimena’s sister.

On the other hand, Sarita confesses that “Both (André and Gaby) have been the support in the darkest days since their father left.” There is no doubt that this second installment will reveal much more about this family and the rest of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters. What really happened to Franco?