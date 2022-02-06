To nothing of the great premiere of Passion of hawks, season 2Telemundo continues to release more advances that reveal who they are and what has happened in these almost 20 years to the characters of the most popular and remembered Colombian telenovela from the early 2000s.

Zharick León and Camila Rojas are Rosario Montes and Muriel Caballero, mother and daughter, in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

The main cast returns and with them the new generation of hawks: their children. Just as Norma, Juan, Sarita and Franco talked about them and their children, Rosario Montes, a figure who was loved and hated at the same time, said that she was married to Samuel Caballero, the new villain of Pasión de gavilanes 2, and that she has a daughter.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: Norma and Juan present their children, the new hawks

Now, in Telemundo’s new preview, Rosario introduces us and describes her only daughter: “I have a daughter, her name is Muriel. She has brought out the best, but also the worst in us. She is charming, talented like her mother, intelligent, instinctive, very cunning, but It worries me because her dark side can take her to extremes and she is easily ruled by feelings, so much so that she could make the worst mistakes to the point of regretting it.”

Curiously, this introduction of Muriel given by her mother reveals to us what we will be able to see in the next episodes of Pasión de gavilanes, season 2. What we also already know thanks to the official trailer is that Rosario will have a very passionate relationship with Juan David, but then something happens because they end up being three, because Muriel also falls in love with Norma and Juan’s firstborn.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: who are Andrés and Gaby, the children of Sarita and Franco, in the soap opera?