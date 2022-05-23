“Passion of hawks 2″ is getting closer to the emotional closure that Natasha Klauss (Sara) has promised. For now, the Colombian telenovela keeps its thousands of fans in suspense, as the long-awaited meeting between Frank Kings and his family, after several chapters since his long-awaited entry into the plot was shown.

The latter could be resolved in the new chapter of the fiction and it is likely that it will, since a preview has anticipated that we have entered the final week of the series, with which various questions will begin to find their answers.

In that sense, here we leave you all the information about “Pasión de gavilanes” 2×65.

Chapter 65 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” could mean an emotional moment for the followers of the romance between Sarita and Franco. Photo: composition/Telemundo

Summary: what happened in chapter 64 of “Passion of hawks 2”

After having defended him for several weeks, Sara and Gabriela finally discover the true face of Demetrio Jurado, after the confessions of a badly injured Dominga. Mrs. Acevedo’s faithful employee was attacked by the subject, but she was left conscious enough to identify her attacker.

Not only did all of this happen, but a couple of old men visit the oldest of the Elizondos to tell her that Jurado had stolen the painting that she had. Very worried about what the man could do, she decides to take her mother to Jimena’s house to tell her what she has just found out about her.

Even though Gaby wanted to go with her mother and grandmother to her aunt’s farm, Sarita tells her that she better return the painting and then find them. That’s what she does, but she doesn’t count on Demetrio coming to her home soon.

On the other hand, Franco hears that grandfather Martín talks about some problems at the farm, so he decides to go see Sara and her children, who have no idea that he was so close. Will he be able to save Gaby from a possible attack?

On the other hand, Duván, Óscar’s son with Romina, gradually begins to overcome the critical state he was in, after having consumed the poison that his mother gave him for Jimena. Fans hope that when he wakes up he will tell the truth to the Police.

Meanwhile, Samuel Caballero is not worried about the affair between Muriel and Juan David, because he knows that she has not had serious romances in the past. However, he does not calm down completely, for which he has summoned Rosario Montes. What plans do you have in mind? Find out in the next chapter.

Sergio Goyri as Samuel Caballero. Photo: Telemundo.

Advance chapter 65 of “Passion of hawks 2”

When does chapter 65 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will premiere its 65th chapter this Monday, May 23. In it we will see if Franco Reyes will be able to save Gaby from Demetrio, if Duván will accuse his mother of trying to poison Jimena, among other details.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

Telemundo is the chain in charge of broadcasting “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, at least in the United States. If you live in the country, you can tune in to the production through the live channel, its website and on the mobile app. In case you want to watch the episodes later, they are also available through the Peacock streaming service.

Chapter 65 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will arrive on TV this Monday, May 23. You can not lose this. Photo: composition/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

The answer, at least for Latin America, is no. Because there is no service that officially broadcasts “Pasión de gavilanes 2” in our region, Telemundo used to launch some chapters on its YouTube accounts, but it has already disabled that option, so it should be expected that they will announce where will transmit the plot.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

For now, there is no specific release date for “Pasión de gavilanes 2” on Netflix. However, the Confidencia digital portal indicated that the fiction would reach the streaming giant after passing through Telemundo in the United States.

This was also hinted at by actress Danna García (who plays Norma Elizondo) in a previous conversation with People en Español: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo.”