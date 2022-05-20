“Pasión de gavilanes 2” is getting closer and closer to its grand finale, which would be full of emotional scenes, as promised by Natasha Klauss (Sara Elizondo in fiction). Fans, while concerned about a potential early cancellation, remain intrigued, in large part, due to the recent entry of Franco Reyes to the Colombian soap opera. But the drama will not move away from the leading families.

Although the character of Michael Brown was rescued, it seems that he has lived through traumatic experiences, which makes it difficult for him to process that he is once again with his sisters-in-law and brothers (he still has to meet Sara and her children again). That’s not all, because an enigmatic health problem has him baffled.

The mysteries are about to find answers in episode 63 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” has just presented the long-awaited entry of Michel Brown as Franco Reyes in the telenovela and fans want to know what will happen to him. Photo: People in Spanish

When does chapter 63 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 63 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will hit TV this Thursday, May 19 . In this new installment, as a promotional trailer has advanced, Óscar Reyes could lose his son, since we see the little boy hospitalized, and the man seeks refuge in Jimena. “Duván is dying on me,” he tells his wife, Jimena Elizondo.

On the other hand, things are not better for Rosario Montes: we know that Gunter’s betrayal is about to take its toll. her former assistant tells Samuel Caballero that the singer and Muriel, her daughter, are interested in the same man, Juan David Reyes.

The relationship between Muriel and Juan David could cause serious problems with Rosario Montes. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/@soy.camilarojas/@bernardofloresmx

Advance chapter 63 of “Passion of hawks 2”

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” can be seen through the Telemundo channel, at least in the United States. You can also follow the plot of the Elizondo and the Kings through the official website of the TV channel.

Likewise, it is possible to watch the chapters online, after their live broadcast, through Peacock, a streaming service available only in certain locations.

Fans of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” are still waiting for what else will come for Franco Reyes when he meets Sarita Elizondo again. Photo: composition/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

The answer is no. “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ could be seen for free previously, when Telemundo uploaded the chapters to its YouTube channels, but later access was blocked.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

To the delight of its fans, the 188 episodes of the first season of “Pasión de gavilanes” are available on Netflix. To access them, it is necessary to have a subscription to the service, whose prices start at s/ 24.90 for Peru.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” does not yet have an official premiere on Netflix. However, Confidencia digital previously reported that the streamer had already bought the distribution rights. In this sense, it is expected that its launch will be announced soon, as has happened with other Colombian titles, such as “Café con aroma de mujer”.

For her part, Danna García spoke with People en Español, where she revived her fans’ hopes about a potential arrival of fiction on the platform: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo.”