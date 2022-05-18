“Passion of hawks 2″ is just short of reaching 70 episodes amid nostalgia and potential cancellation. During the last week, the Colombian telenovela went off the air twice; however, it has already resumed its usual schedule and will soon broadcast its 62nd chapter, in which we will see more about the great return of Michelle Brown What Frank Kings.

The town of San Marcos is full of drama and the new release will be no exception. In the following lines we tell you everything about episode 62 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

Advance chapter 62 of “Passion of hawks 2”

When does chapter 62 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ is broadcast from Monday to Friday, with some exceptions. In that sense, Chapter 62 will hit TV this Wednesday, May 18.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres its chapters through Telemundo, at least in the United States. You can connect with the plot through the channel’s website, the company’s official app (available only in certain locations) and through Peacock, a streaming service that can be accessed from certain regions.

If you live in Spain, the series launches its new episodes every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., in addition to broadcasting repeats on Divinity at 8:00 p.m.

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

Can you watch “Passion of hawks 2” for free?

The answer is no. “Pasión de gavilanes 2” cannot be seen for free, at least not from Latin America. It is expected that, after its complete broadcast on Telemundo, an official channel will announce the distribution for Peru and other countries in the region. In this way, it is possible that Netflix is ​​the indicated service.