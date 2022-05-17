Despite the excitement of his fans, “Passion of hawks 2″ It went off the air twice in the last week. This, added to a possible early cancellation, has viewers worried about a story with an unfinished ending. However, the plot of the Elizondo and the Kings has already resumed its usual schedule and is about to release its 61st chapter.

With each delivery, we are closer to the grand finale, which, according to Natasha Klauss (Sarita in fiction), will be full of emotional scenes. For now, here we leave you the information of episode 61 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

Natasha Klauss anticipates a grand finale for “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. Fans wonder if there will be season 3. Photo: Telemundo

When does chapter 61 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will hit TV with its 61st chapter This Tuesday, May 17.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

The new episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere from Monday to Friday on Telemundo, at least in the United States. If you want to watch them online, you have the opportunity to connect with the plot via Peacock, a streaming service available only in certain locations.

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” is about to show the fate of Franco and Sarita. Photo: composition/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Total Play: 277 (HD).

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

Unfortunately no, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” cannot be seen for free, at least legally from Latin America. Although Telemundo used to release some episodes free of charge on its YouTube channel, that possibility has been blocked.