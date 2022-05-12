“Passion of hawks 2″ It has become the talk of the networks by soap opera fans. This is because episode 58 was not broadcast on Monday the 9th and Tuesday the 10th. Now, after the aforementioned episode hit TV on Wednesday the 11th, a new rescheduling has taken viewers by surprise.

Colombian fiction will give up its space for the sporting event “Chivas vs. Atlas: quarterfinals”, which will be broadcast this Thursday the 12th through Telemundo, for which the followers of the hawks will not be able to enjoy the plot of the Elizondos and the Kings.

However, based on the channel’s premiere schedule, established for this week, Chapter 59 of “Pasión de Gavilanes 2″ will be released this Friday, May 13 at your usual time.

For now, we are getting closer to the grand finale promised by Natasha Klauss (Sara in the series). However, not everything is rosy, since, with the passing of days and the recent departures from the air, the story could be left unfinished.

In case you didn’t know, a Turkish production has been announced for the end of May. In this sense, the followers are wondering what could happen in the next episodes of PDG and, in particular, how many will be released in the period that remains before his retirement.

Followers of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” demand that Telemundo explain why they have confirmed a new soap opera in the schedule of the Colombian series. Photo: Instagram/Telemundo capture

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm