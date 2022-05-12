After a short break on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10, “Passion of hawks 2″ returns to its usual schedule this Wednesday the 11th. The Colombian telenovela continues to excite its loyal fans, especially now that it has confirmed the long-awaited entry of Michael Brown In the role of Franco Reyes. However, everything indicates that the joy will be overshadowed by a new drama.

Regarding his return to TV, a new advance of the plot has been broadcast in which we see Gaby, Franco’s daughter with Sarita Elizondo, crying. Not only that, but the family seems very upset by some unexpected event.

Likewise, Óscar is worried about a mysterious phone call, since everything indicates that he received bad news about Jimena Elizondo, his wife. Immediately afterwards, while the frame shows a masked man, a voice-over says the following: “A silent enemy will attack you without mercy.”

The brief clip concludes with the youngest of the Kings wielding a gun, but lowering it slowly, possibly in order to prevent anyone from getting hurt if he doesn’t get rid of the gun.

With all this, the only thing that can be affirmed is that the people of San Marcos will not see peace yet and the Reyes Elizondo families must prepare for a possible tragedy.

Natasha Klauss anticipates a grand finale for “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. Fans wonder if there will be season 2. Photo: Telemundo

Where does chapter 58 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

Chapter 58 of “Passion of Hawks” It will hit the small screen this Wednesday, May 11. You can tune in to the episode on the Telemundo channel at 10:00 pm, at least in the United States.