The situation between the Kings and the Elizondos is not the best, and chapter 53 of “Pasión de gavilanes” is an example of this. Also, the preview of the next episode lets us see that Norma Elizondo will be one of the protagonists.

In the premiere that took place last Friday, April 29, we see the tension between Jimena and Óscar, who are experiencing a new family problem: the existence of a child out of wedlock. “I never imagined my life without him, but I think the breakup is inevitable,” Jimena expresses in conversation with a friend.

YOU CAN SEE: Will “365 days” have part 3? : what is known about the erotic saga of Netflix

Also, what is happening with Muriel and Juan David does not like Rosario at all. While they live their love, she is still interested in the eldest son of the Elizondo Kings. “She makes any excuse to come see her and I can’t stand it,” says the singer.

However, the key moment of the chapter is what happens between Adán and Norma Elizondo. After meeting her, the employee has been interested in her, which has caused more than one impasse.

Norma confronts Adan once more. Photo: Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard would be removed from “Aquaman 2”, according to Forbes: what would happen to Mera?

When they both meet in Norma’s office, he tells her that he is willing to testify against Romina and tell what happened at the mill house, but she tells him that she doesn’t need his help. After being rejected, he approaches the eldest of the Elizondo sisters.

The advance of chapter 54 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, which opens on Monday, May 2, anticipates the worst scenario for Norma. With a Juan Reyes entering the office, everything indicates that he will see what is happening: his wife is attacked once again.