After “Passion of hawks 2″ had a break in one of its recent broadcasts, the telenovela has resumed its usual programming. In that sense, his chapter 53 is about to hit TV and a recent trailer has shocked viewers. In that sense, we see that Romina is in jail, but that is not why she is going to stop her intentions of taking her husband away from Jimena.

In this sense, the clip showed Clemente confessing that Duván was not the only son he had in his relationship with the youngest of the Kings. In this way, now the youngest of the Elizondo demands a divorce. Fiction is definitely paving the way for one of its most dramatic episodes. Here we leave you all the information.

Advance chapter 53 of “Passion of hawks 2”

Summary: what happened in chapter 52 of “Passion of hawks 2”

In chapter 52 of “Passion of Hawks”Muriel returns to Rosario Montes’ house, but on the condition that her mother allows Juan David to visit. Therefore, the owner of Bar Alcalá will have to control her jealousy, otherwise she wants to start a new rivalry with her daughter. In any case, this does not prevent Samuel Caballero from giving indications of his arrival in San Marcos.

On the other hand, Jimena is focused on preparing the last details for the parade of her next collection. This is how an old friend who is a model, Javier Ángel, arrives, whose presence unleashes Óscar’s jealousy, who has no choice but to let things go his way.

Meanwhile, the twins reconcile with the youngest of the Kings, although they still do not know that Pedro survived Óscar’s shot. In fact, it was the police who found him, but they won’t say anything until they can get more details.

Juan Manuel Restrepo is León, the twin brother of Erick, Sebastián Osorio in Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: People en español.

When does chapter 53 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 53 of “Passion of hawks 2″ It will hit the small screen this Monday, May 2. You can not lose this.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″, chapter 53 will premiere on Telemundo, just like the previous episodes. To watch it online, it is also possible to connect with the plot through Peacock, a streaming service available only in certain locations.

Chapter 53 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will arrive on TV this Monday, May 2. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres on the Telemundo channel. In fact, for this television space he had his first arrival on TV in 2003, almost 20 years ago.

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

The answer is no. Previously “Pasión de gavilanes 2” could be seen for free, but that possibility was limited to Latin America.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

Telemundo has not yet detailed the launch of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” on Netflix; however, it is expected to be released shortly after its full broadcast on the aforementioned TV channel. This is because Digital Confidence indicated that the streaming giant would have already bought the transmission rights.

For her part, Danna García (Norma Elizondo) gave her fans hope on the subject: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo,” she expressed in a conversation with People en Español.

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo. Photo: Telemundo.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

Netflix has the full 188 episodes of the first season of “Pasión de gavilanes”. You just have to have a service access plan. Prices range from S/ 24.9 to S/ 44.9 per month.