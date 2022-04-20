“Passion of hawks 2″ made a brief pause in the release of chapter 42. However, and to the delight of the fans, the telenovela continues with its daily broadcasts. In the new chapters, the plot emphasizes the dangerous presence of Romina Clemente, a woman with whom Óscar was unfaithful to Jimena.

At this point, Norma already knows that the youngest of the Kings is hiding something, since the owner of the cabin was in charge of sowing doubt in the eldest of the Elizondos. You cannot miss what is coming for “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

Óscar Reyes cheated on Jimena with Romina Clemente. From this relationship little Duván was born. Photo: diffusion

When does chapter 46 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 46 of “Pasión de gavilanes” will arrive live on TV this Wednesday, April 20.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres exclusively on Telemundo. If you want to tune into the production online, you just need to have an account with Peacock, a paid streaming service that is only available in certain locations.

The new chapters of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” continue to reveal shocking secrets of the Reyes Elizondo families. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” connected with a whole generation of fans when it first came to Telemundo in 2003. Now, after almost 20 years, the Reyes and the Elizondos return on the same channel through which they earned the affection of their still faithful followers.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD).

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

Although Telemundo used to publish the episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free through its YouTube channels, that possibility was blocked weeks after the premiere of the telenovela.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

According to information shared by Digital Confidence, Netflix would already have in its possession the distribution for “Pasión de gavilanes 2” in Latin America. However, neither Telemundo nor the big red N have issued any statement on the subject.

Meanwhile, Danna García (actress behind the role of Norma Elizondo) mentioned the following in an interview with People in Spanish: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo.”

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo. Photo: Telemundo.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

Netflix has the complete 188 episodes of the first season of “Pasión de gavilanes”. In order to access the service, you must have a paid subscription, whose prices range from s/ 24.90 to s/ 44.90 per month.