What happened to Gloria Gómez after Pasión de gavilanes? | After 18 years of the first broadcast of the telenovela Pasión de gavilanes, the second season of this popular Colombian Telemundo production is confirmed. Several names are already official for this installment, such as Mario Cimarro (Juan), Danna García (Norma), Juan Alfonso Baptista (Óscar), Paola Rey (Jimena) and Natasha Klauss (Sarita).

Pasión de gavilanes was broadcast for the first time in 2003 and ended in 2004. Photo: Telemundo

We will also see some secondary characters but they left a mark with their personality, such is the case of Dominga, the Elizondo family’s maid and friend and protector of Don Martín, and Quintina, the assistant of the Reyes brothers who came to accompany them and to be a maternal image when her sister Libia died.

Quintina defending the Kings for the disappearance of Juan. Photo: Telemundo

And one of the roles with which it is expected to have is that of Eve Rodriguez.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: Bernardo Flores would be ‘Juan David’, according to an unpublished behind-the-scenes

Who is Eva Rodríguez in Pasión de gavilanes?

Eva is the trusted housekeeper of the Elizondo hacienda. From a very young age she worked for Don Martín, Gabriela and Bernardo; She even saw Norma, Sarita and Jimena grow up.

Eva Rodríguez first worked for the Elizondo family, however, later the Reyes brothers took her in on their haciendas. Photo: Telemundo

With the passing of the first chapters, following the death of Libia, it is known that Gabriela forced Eva to give her daughter up for adoption to the husbands Raquel and Calixto Uribe, who could not have children.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks: ‘Pepita’ Ronderos and his change to 18 years of the soap opera

Eva had no choice, because her boyfriend disappeared, leaving her helpless. For this reason, when Eva finds out that the Kings came to Gabriela’s house looking for revenge for her sister, she keeps the secret from them, because she felt hatred.

As the plot progresses, it is discovered that Eva was an accomplice, by not saying anything, and she is fired. For this, Franco was already heir to all of Eduvina Trueba’s assets. Olegario prevents Eva from returning to her town and takes her to Franco’s hacienda.

Eva arguing with Raquel about Ruth. Photo: Telemundo

This is how he joins the Kings until the end. She becomes his friend, protector and advisor to him. Regarding her daughter, the truth is known: Eva is the biological mother of Ruth Uribe. The relationship between them is complicated; however, Ruth accepts Eva.

Ruth Uribe, daughter of Eva Rodríguez in Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: Telemundo

Unfortunately, in the story Raquel dies along with Calixto in a car accident. As a result of this, the long-awaited inheritance of the Uribes is not destined for the nephews or Ruth, but for Eva as an act of gratitude from Raquel to her for giving her daughter to him and making them very happy.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: ‘Óscar Reyes’ and the story of his accident that changed his life

When Juan and Gabriela are kidnapped by Fernando Escandón and Dínora Rosales, Franco and Óscar ask for help from an expert in swamps, who turns out to be the Reyes’ uncle, that is, his mother’s brother: Aníbal Guerrero.

Aníbal Guerrero, brother of the mother of the Kings and father of Ruth. Photo: Telemundo

In addition, he is that young man who abandoned Eva and Ruth’s father, and that is why Libia Reyes resembles Ruth Uribe.

Who plays Eva Rodríguez from Pasión de gavilanes?

The actress Gloria Gomez, 67, is the one who gives life to the noble and gentle Eva Rodríguez from Pasión de gavilanes. She is the daughter of the renowned Colombian artist Chela del Rio. From a very young age, encouraged by her mother, she ventured into acting.

The talented Colombian actress Gloria Gómez played Eva Rodríguez in Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: composition/Telemundo

Before participating in Pasión de gavilanes, he was in A long road (1977), which was his first leading role; Don Chinche (1982-1989); The divine (1987); Gitana (1990-1991), and Miracles of love (2002-2003).

Gloria Gómez began her acting career at the age of 14 with her mother. Photo: Talented People

After her remembered performance as Eva Rodríguez, she continued to be present in projects such as The woman in the mirror (2004 – 2005), The diva (2006-2007), A clean hand (2010 – 2011), Secrets of paradise (2013), The law of the heart (2016-2017) and Without breasts there is paradise (2017).

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes 2: this is what ‘Quintina’ looks like almost 20 years after Telemundo’s novel

His most recent collaboration is in Enfermeras (2021) and Café con aroma de mujer (2021), a telenovela in which Carmenza González is also present, who plays Quintina in Pasión de gavilanes.

Gloria Gómez was born on December 26, 1953. Photo: Instagram/@gentecontalento

So far it is unknown if Gloria Gómez will be part of Passion of hawks 2 as Eva Rodriguez. Some fans think not, because the actress who plays Ruth Uribe, Ana Lucía Domínguez, will not be in the second season of Pasión de gavilanes.

Carmenza González (Quintina) together with Gloria Gómez, both are partners in Café con aroma de mujer. Photo: Instagram/@capacho_gonzalezg

What happened at the end of Pasión de gavilanes with Eva Rodríguez?

With the death of Dínora Rosales and Fernando Escandón, the woman decides to accept the Uribe fortune and goes to live with Ruth, her daughter. On the other hand, Eva and Benito Santos form a business alliance and become partners.

What happens at the end of Pasión de gavilanes?

In the last chapters of Pasión de gavilanes, Juan and Gabriela are saved by their brothers and uncle Aníbal Guerrero. Dínora Rosales and Fernando Escandón die spectacularly in the swamps. Unfortunately, those who also died are the Uribe couple: Raquel and Calixto in a car accident.

Finally, Los Reyes and the Elizondo sisters invite their mother Gabriela and grandfather Don Martín to live with them on their hacienda. Franco and Sarita get married.

“Passion of hawks 2″: trailer

What will Passion for hawks 2 be about?

This new story will lead to a tragic crime about the death of a teacher that will put the Reyes Elizondo family in trouble, since the evidence indicates that the culprits would be the children of Norma and Juan. This will trigger a long plot in which once again love and loyalty will be put to the test for everyone.

When does Pasión de gavilanes 2 be released?

Cast of Pasión de gavilanes meet again to confirm the second season. Photo. Telemundo

The Telemundo production does not yet have a premiere date, but the television house has confirmed that it will arrive at a certain point in 2022.

Which actors will not be in Pasion de Gavilanes 2?

The actor George Cao., who gave life to the character of Don Martin, confirmed through his social networks that he would not be in this second part of the Telemundo soap opera. “I want to clarify something. Jorge Cao is not going to be part of Pasión de Gavilanes 2, it is a personal decision. Thank you for so much love received,” said the Cuban actor very briefly.

What are the versions of Passion of hawks?

Telemundo’s successful Colombian telenovela has had more than one version. Among the most popular are Las Aguas Mansas (1994), Fuego en la sangre (2008) and Tierra de reyes (2014).

Telenovela Fuego en la sangre (2008), Mexican version of Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: Canal de las Estrellas

How many episodes does Passion of hawks have?

Pasión de gavilanes, season 1, has a total of 188 episodes that were broadcast for the first time in 2003 through the Telemundo channel.

How old were the actors when they recorded Pasión de gavilanes?

Mario Cimarro – Juan Reyes Guerrero: 32 years

Danna Garcia – Norma Elizondo Acevedo: 25 years old

Paola Rey – Jimena Elizondo Acevedo: 23 years old

Juan Alfonso Baptista – Oscar Reyes Guerrero: 27 years

Natasha Klauss – Sara “Sarita” Elizondo Acevedo: 28 years old

Michel Brown – Franco Reyes Guerrero: 27 years

Juan Pablo Shuk – Fernando Escandon: 37 years

Jorge Cao – Don Martin Acevedo: 59 years old

Ana Lucía Domínguez – Libya Reyes Guerrero / Ruth Uribe Santos: 19 years old

Zharick Leon – Rosario Montes: 28 years old

Lady Noriega – María Josefa “Pepita” Ronderos: 32 years old.

What was the best couple of Pasión de gavilanes?

According to fans of the telenovela, Franco Reyes and Sarita Elizondo are the best couple in Pasión de gavilanes. This is because they have been able to face each and every one of the problems they have experienced throughout their relationship. Not to mention that it was not a predictable relationship, since at the beginning of the story the one who hated the Kings the most was Sarita. On the other hand, Franco was madly in love with Rosario Montes.

Who is Rosario Montes in real life?

Zharick León as the singer of the Bar Alcalá, Rosario Montes. Photo: Telemundo

The Colombian actress who gave life to the singer Rosario Montes de Pasión de gavilanes is in real life Zharick Andrea Leon Villalba.

How old is Rosario Montes de Pasión de gavilanes?

The artist Zarick Leon was born on November 17, 1974 in Cartagena, Colombia. Currently, she is 47 years old.

What is the name of Rosario Montes’s husband in Pasión de gavilanes?

The talented Rosario Montes in Pasión de gavilanes had an affair with Armando Navarro, businessman and owner of Bar Alcalá, where Rosario sang. After leaving Franco, Rosario married Armando because she was going to have a successful future with him.