Telemundo generated great expectation after the announcement of the premiere of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″, after almost two decades of the success of the first season. Despite the fact that the telenovela recorded in Colombia was televised, the network in charge of producing it was surprised to report that it would be included in the catalog of Netflix.

This announcement surprised his fans, since many would have access to the episodes; however, the question also arose of what alternatives those people who did not have Netflix would have. Coming up next, we tell you.

What is “Passion of hawks 2″ about?

“Passion of Hawks” tells the story of the brothers Juan, Óscar and Franco Reyes, who pass themselves off as farm workers to get involved in the life of the elizondo family and to be able to avenge the death of his sister. However, they end up falling in love with Sarita, Norma and Jimena, thus creating a conflict between their revenge plan and their family ties.

In this second season, love and loyalty will be put to the test again, since the protagonists will have to face new challenges that endanger their family. The death of a teacher shakes the members and the children of one of the couples are identified as possible culprits, which leads to a series of events that will keep the audience hooked.

How to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2” if I don’t have Netflix?

The soap opera “Passion of hawks 2″ generated a lot of expectation; For this reason, it has been broadcast on Netflix, a platform that has millions of users. However, if you don’t have this streaming service, you can access the official Telemundo app.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks 2” have?

For this second installment of “Passion of Hawks” it was stipulated that it consisted of 80 chapters, but, given the low audience, it was shortened to 71 episodes.

The first of them was titled “Beyond a threat” and was released on February 14 of this year. While the last one was released on May 31 with the title “A secret of love”.

On the rumors of reducing episodes, actresses Natasha Klauss and Danna García revealed that many of their scenes have not been broadcast, confirming that the number of episodes had to be reduced. A very different case from the first part, which had 188.

Will there be a third season of “Pasión de gavilanes”?

The second season of the popular Telemundo production did not achieve the same level of success as the first; however, his thousands of followers want to know if there will be a third installment. Given this, one of the protagonists spoke about it.

“Because it is a series, the story is left open for another season, a prequel or something like that. That’s for the channel to decide. They (Telemundo) expected the same boom as the original version, but with a different tone, a different script and a different cast. I feel that it is just taking shape in the countries where it is starting to broadcast, ”confessed the actress Danna García through an Instagram live.

“I think that, if a third season comes out, I wouldn’t be able to tell you if the six of us will be together. Who knows, there may be a time jump. I also don’t know if Telemundo will adapt a third part. Maybe it can be another company like Netflix,” she added.

Cast of “Passion of hawks 2″