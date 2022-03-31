“Passion of hawks 2″ It has fans very intrigued to know what else will happen to the protagonists of the telenovela. Despite the drop in ratings, the new episodes have continued to air and have revealed various details of the Kings and the Elizondos. In this way, not only have we learned that Andrés, the son of Sarita and Franco, is gay, but we also discover a shocking infidelity that will threaten one of the most beloved couples.

Although some characters were replaced, the new premieres of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ increase the tension, drama and emotion of the viewers. Therefore, here we tell you more details about chapter 33 of the program.

Andrés (played by Jerónimo Cantillo) revealed that he is gay in one of the episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2”. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo/Instagram/@jeronimocantillo

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″: Natasha Klauss and Sarita Elizondo have a common passion

When does chapter 33 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 33 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will be broadcast live starting this Thursday, March 31. In it we will see how Demetrio Jurado’s obsession with Gaby would put the young woman and her family at risk.

The presence of Demetrio Jurado has fans of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” intrigued, especially after Nino was brutally beaten. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

Pasión de gavilanes 2 is one of Telemundo Global Studios’ productions and its exciting episodes are broadcast on the Telemundo television channel.

If you want to watch them online, the chapters are also released after their live broadcast on the aforementioned chain’s YouTube account, on its website and on Peacock, a streaming platform available in only a few locations.

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” can be seen live on Telemundo. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

YOU CAN SEE: “Pasión de gavilanes 2″: this is what Valeria García looks like, the actress who played the baby Juan David Reyes

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” came to TV in 2003 through Telemundo. Now, almost 20 years after its first premiere, the story of the Elizondos and the Kings returns through the same space for which they won the hearts of their fans.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD).

YOU CAN SEE: Goodbye, “Passion of hawks 2″! Cast says goodbye with emotional messages on networks

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

The answer is yes. Luckily, Telemundo uploads episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ to its YouTube channel and even puts together a summary with several of the best moments that the series leaves behind.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

For now, neither Netflix nor Telemundo have commented on the premiere of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” in the streaming giant’s catalog. However, it is expected that Colombian fiction will reach the ‘big red N’ shortly after its full broadcast on the aforementioned TV channel, as has happened with other Colombian products, such as “La Reina del Flow 2″.

In addition, a few weeks ago, the Confidencia digital portal commented that the streamer had already acquired the rights to the telenovela to prevent his new releases from being pirated.

After that, Danna García (Norma Elizondo) gave fans hope when she spoke with People magazine in Spanish, since her statements were taken as positive by her followers: “I guess so, for now I only know that we are going to go out on Telemundo.”

Norma Elizondo is made into fiction by Colombian actress Danna García. Photo: People en Espanol/Telemundo

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

To the delight of fans of “Pasión de gavilanes”, Netflix has all 188 complete chapters of the first season of the telenovela. To be able to see them, you just have to have a subscription to their service. Prices range from S/ 24.90 to S/ 44.90 per month.

Fans of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” eagerly await the premiere of the Colombian fiction on Netflix. Photo: composition/Telemundo/Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Original voice of “Fiera restless” talks about “Pasión de gavilanes 2” and its absence

Advance chapter 33 of “Passion of hawks 2”