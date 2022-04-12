Despite having fallen in the rating, “Passion of hawks 2″ keeps the excitement among the loyal fans of the telenovela. The plot of the Elizondo Kings still has more to offer, especially now that the presence of Romina Clemente has become a real threat in the marriage of Óscar and Jimena, in addition to being a declaration of death for the latter, since the mother of Duván is determined not to give up.

It was recently revealed that one of the protagonists is gay and that Juan Reyes had a passionate kiss with Rosario Montes, which left the followers of the telenovela very confused, who did not imagine this approach. In that sense, then, we leave you all the information so that you can see chapter 41 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

Katherine Porto as Romina Clemente. Photo: Telemundo.

When does chapter 41 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” premiere?

Chapter 41 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” will be broadcast live this Tuesday, April 12. In it we would see the consequences of Romina Clemente’s arrival at Jimena Elizondo’s house.

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premieres its exciting chapters through Telemundo, in the United States. Audiences also have the option to watch new episodes after they air live on Peacock. However, this NBCUniversal streaming service is only available in certain locations, and there is a cost to access it.

In the case of Spain, fiction arrives every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. and has repeats on Divinity at 8:00 p.m.

Juan and Norma go through a hard time in Pasión de gavilane 2. Will Juan be able to get his wife back? Photo: Telemundo

What time to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Peru – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in the United States – 10:00 p.m. m

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Ecuador – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Colombia – 10.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Mexico – 10:00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Chile – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Bolivia – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Venezuela – 11.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2” in Argentina – 12.00 pm

See “Passion of hawks 2″ in Brazil – 12.00 pm

On which channel does “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere?

“Pasión de gavilanes” hit the big screen in 2003 through Telemundo. Now, almost 20 years after her first arrival on TV, the story of the Elizondos and the Kings returns through the same space that won the hearts of her faithful admirers.

See Telemundo Internacional in Mexico

Telemundo Internacional on Star TV: 223 (SD)

Telemundo Internacional in Total Play: 277 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Izzy: 205 (SD) and (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Megacable: 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD)

Telemundo Internacional on Sky: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD).

Is it possible to watch “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ for free?

The answer is no. Telemundo used to post the episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ on its YouTube channels. But they have been blocking access for the Latin American public, for which it is no longer possible to reproduce them online, for now.

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

As reported by Confidencia Digital, Netflix would have already acquired the rights to “Pasión de gavilanes 2” in order to prevent the new chapters from being pirated.

As if that were not enough, Danna García (Norma Elizondo in the novel) spoke with People magazine in Spanish, where she referred to the expected premiere of the title on the aforementioned platform: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to go out on Telemundo”.

For now, neither the TV network nor the streaming giant have spoken on the subject. However, it is expected that the show will reach the catalog after its complete broadcast on Telemundo, as has happened with other Colombian products, such as “Café con aroma de mujer”.

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo. Photo: Telemundo.

How many chapters does “Passion of hawks” have on Netflix?

Fortunately for fans of “Pasión de gavilanes”, Netflix has at their disposal the 188 chapters of the first season of the fiction. To be able to play them, you just have to have a subscription to their service. Prices range from S/ 24.90 to S/ 44.90 per month.