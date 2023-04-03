“Passion of Christ” It is one of the most viewed films at Easter time, but also one of the most curious in terms of its filming. And it is that during the recordings of the tape directed by Mel Gibson some strange events left the members of the production with more than one question. One of them was the one that happened to Jim Caviezel —the actor who played Jesus— during a scene in which the Son of God gives an important sermon to the people of Israel. What happened and what did the star behind the iconic role say?

“What the hell happened to her hair?”

The scene of the sermon on the mount is one of the most remembered by different Christians in the world, but for the production of “The Passion of the Christ” this was one of the strangest moments of the entire shoot. The reason? Lightning struck Jim Caviezel and stumped everyone on set.

Mel Gibson with Jim Caviezel on the set of “The Passion of the Christ.” Photo: Icon Productions

“Yeah, I was lit up like a Christmas tree”, recounted in an interview Jim Caviezel. “And when it happened, I saw one of the extras take to the ground in front of me. What they saw was fire coming out of the left and right side of my head and lighting around my whole body“, recalled the actor who gave life to Jesus.

The reactions of the team of “The Passion of the Christ”

Jan Michelini, the film’s assistant director, confessed in an interview that he saw “smoke coming out of Caviezel’s ears” when they filmed the scene in an area far from Rome. “I heard Mel yell, ‘What the hell happened to her hair?’ It looked like she went to Don King’s stylist.”

And, far from being a miraculous event (surviving this type of climatic manifestations is more usual than is believed), the event became one of the many anecdotes of the filming that gave life to one of the most commented and remembered films. about Jesus Christ.

