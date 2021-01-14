There are only four months before the expected start of the World Championship, but there is no complete clarity regarding the holding of the tournament. It is not only the coronavirus pandemic (to a lesser extent) that is to blame, but the unstable political situation in one of the host cities of the tournament – Minsk. The other day the President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel held a meeting with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, but there are no fewer questions.

In the hockey world, there are certain doubts that the 84th World Championship will take place on schedule. Recall that the last tournament in Switzerland was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many experts expected that it was at the meeting with Alexander Lukashenko that Rene Fasel would make the final decision on the impossibility of holding the championship. Protests against the incumbent head of state continue in Minsk, and throughout the country as a whole. It is for this reason that Fasel decided to personally visit the Belarusian capital.

“The IIHF uses all its resources to accurately understand the situation in Belarus. We already had a lot of discussions. Now we need to talk with the government of Belarus, discuss the political situation and the coronavirus. At the end of January we will have a meeting of the council, at which we will make a decision, ”Fazel said even before his trip to Minsk.

And here are the words of the hockey boss after the meeting with Lukashenka: “We are very pleased to be present today to discuss this situation. It is slightly different from the one in 2014. You remember that there was pressure in 2014 too, but we came and organized a wonderful championship together.

The situation has changed slightly. When problems began in Belarus, they began to put a lot of pressure on us. But we have a clear position: as you said, we do not want to mix sports and politics. And sport should unite peoples, not separate them. “

What is behind these general words is not entirely clear. Fasel’s desire to keep the tournament is clear, but where to pull next? Perhaps, saying “no” to the World Championship is being slowed down by the words of the optimistic Lukashenka.

“As the president of the federation and a personal friend of Belarus, I want to assure you that there is and will not be any danger on any issues in Belarus – neither for the coronavirus, nor in terms of political security or physical safety of people who live here and come to us as guests” , Is a quote about ensuring the safety of tournament participants.

And this is what Lukashenka says about the situation in the country: “Our protesters and other disaffected people do not storm government offices and capitols in Belarus. We have a completely normal situation in terms of the development of democratic processes. Rene, this is the main reason for the dissatisfaction of some politicians in Europe with Belarus ”.

At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko, in a conversation with Rene Fasel, noted that Belarus is ready to host the tournament even alone (if Latvia refuses), but will not hide any grievances if he has to make a decision to cancel the World Championship.

What’s next?

By the way, the position of Latvia has been known for a long time – there, almost in an ultimatum, they propose to deprive Belarus of its part of the tournament.

“I confirm the position of Latvia that holding the World Championship in Minsk is completely unacceptable. Repression of peaceful demonstrators, including athletes, makes such an event immoral and contrary to the principles of sports behavior. We are awaiting the IIHF decision, ”the Latvian Foreign Minister wrote on social media Edgar Rinkevich…

The final decision on the fate of the World Cup should be made before the end of January – there is nowhere to delay. Perhaps, it would have been easier to resolve the issue if Latvia had a second arena ready for a tournament of this scale, but it is not there. And the government does not consider it expedient to invest huge funds in the modernization of existing ones. And it’s too late – four months before the start, there is simply no time. For the same reasons, the Czechs are not ready either, who were offered to consider the option of transferring the Belarusian matches to them.

It is also worth remembering this – at least two countries from among the participants of the World Cup have a sharply negative attitude to Lukashenka’s policy, and therefore, in the event of a tournament in Minsk, they are ready to withdraw – these are Latvia and Denmark. Tournament without Latvia in Latvia? That’s bullshit. The Scandinavian teams are also questioned, although they have not yet officially voiced their position on this issue. The vice-president of IIHF finn did it for them Kalervo Cummolo: “Now the situation looks more definite. Gradually it became impossible to play in Belarus. I insisted on this for a long time. Initially, I was alone, then a Dane supported me. Gradually, the pressure began to build up. Rene Fasel must tell the truth – the world championship in Belarus is impossible ”.

The denouement of history is not far off. Whatever decision Rene Fasel makes, there will be dissatisfied – either Alexander Lukashenko, or his political opponents, or ordinary hockey fans, if the World Cup does not take place for the second year in a row.