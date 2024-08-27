ET didn’t just come down to Earth with Steven Spielberg. He also landed in South Africa, Turkey and again in the United States, among other countries. Although his name wasn’t ET, and his appearance left a lot to be desired. They are the protagonists of Nukie or of My friend Mac, some of the most regrettable and outrageous photocopies of the classic. “We have not only projected the first Turkish version, Badi, but there is also another one shot in that country in which ET, who is male, falls in love with the man in whose house he takes refuge,” explains Carlos Palencia, responsible for the CutreCon, which will celebrate its 14th edition from February 5 to 8, 2025. It is the most important festival dedicated to cinema that is bad in spite of itself, to films that were conceived with pretensions at the time and that collapsed in their production until they unintentionally became parodies. The Internet and an audience eager to see films that do not look like the usual ones have caused the love for trashy cinema to multiply in countries like Spain with festivals and special sessions with bustling stalls thanks to the party that comes from the screen.

The first thing is to define the subject of study. Trash cinema is not the same as bad cinema. “The beauty of trash cinema is that to recognize it you have to have seen very good films. It is the gap between Centaurs of the desert and a piece of shit starring Eric Roberts and Michael Paré with a couple of guns,” he explains. Fausto Fernandez, Critic of Frames and a scholar of all kinds of cinema. Trashy cinema is not the same as B-series cinema. “There are people who get confused. Little money helps us end up here, but it is not important. There are wonders in B-series cinema. For our festival we choose films that try to make us laugh without wanting to, involuntary comedies whether they have a big budget or not. Feature films whose plot is so absurd that the audience, instead of getting into what is happening on the screen, is amazed and enjoys it from a new perspective. Whether it is regrettable special effects, an impossible-to-follow montage or delirious script decisions,” says Palencia.

Image from ‘Dünyayi kurtaran adam’, a Turkish version of ‘Star Wars’.

Not everyone agrees with the humor thing. Domingo López, programmer of festivals such as Sitges, responsible for the program TV Hollybrut, who at the time showed this phenomenon on Paramount Channel, and collaborated in magazines such as Scifi World Magazine either CineAsia, who went on to direct, takes the opposite view: “I know I am in the minority and I often debate this with friends. When you scrape the surface of world cinema, what remains at the bottom of the barrel is trashy cinema. That is where the surprises are, the unusual in its absurdity. Trash cinema is born from great involuntary discoveries, not from films that provoke laughter, although I understand that at events, in sessions and competitions those are the ones that work best.”

Image from ‘Lady Terminator’ (1989), the Indonesian copy of Cameron’s classic.

Trashy cinema doesn’t live on copies alone, but they are there Adam Kurta’s wife (1982), Turkish approach to Star Wars; the Chinese version of Dracula with the mythical vampire hopping along; Space Monster Gwangmagwi (1967), the first Korean science fiction film, a rip-off of Godzillaas it is also plagiarism APE (1976), shot in a hurry in Korea to ride the success of King Kong by Jessica Lange; Lady Terminator (1989), the Indonesian photocopy of Cameron’s classic… “There are cheap imitations of Pixar’s greatest hits, obscene Korean copies of Transformers, disturbing Georgian plagiarisms of The Simpsons… “There is everything,” Palencia sums up. “On the platforms, the algorithm produces crappy films that imitate previous releases on those same websites,” says Fernández. “The latest disaster that confirms this is Jackpot! on Prime Video”.

An image from ‘Made in China’, directed by and starring John Liu, a talentless Bruce Lee impersonator.

And then there are the hundreds of Rambo clones, like Deadly prey or the brucexploitation, a whole subgenre based on imitating the cinema of Bruce Lee, with figures such as the Taiwanese John Liu, the director of Liu in Paris (1981), Dragon Blood: Liu in Mexico (1982), Made in China (1982) —shot on the Costa Brava, just look at the street names, although set in Zambia and France— or New York Ninja (1984). Liu went on to film in Europe and ended up in jail in Zaragoza for filming pornographic films with minors. He now lives retired at the age of 80 in Taiwan.

A victim of evil in ‘I Bought a Vampire Motorcycle’ (1990).

That’s why the best trashy cinema is the one that wants not to be trashy. Like the films of the legendary Ed Wood or The Room (2003), the mythical title of the 21st century, the work of Tommy Wiseau that tops the lists of fans. Its mark is so colossal that James Franco directed and starred in a vision of its filming in 2017, The Disaster Artist, which won the Golden Shell at San Sebastian and was nominated for the Oscar for best adapted screenplay, territories where it never reached The Room. And it is still pending release The Room Returns!, A tribute to the most trashy drama in history, now starring Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul). Palencia elaborates: “One thing is the typical low-budget or Z-series films or very exotic things like the Philippine Batman, the Japanese Spiderman or the Korean Ninja Turtles. Those are bad and make you laugh from the first day.” Another thing is people who take themselves seriously, with or without money, from the blockbuster Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen on the cheap I bought a vampire motorcycle. “What will happen with Cats In a decade? I think it will be some kind of cult title in trash cinema. Like that Transformers 2, which has even been made fun of in the series The Boys, where they use it as a measure of idiocy.”

A moment from the television series ‘Supaidâman’ (1978), the Japanese Spiderman.

The number of people who love trashy films has increased. Although they are also fans of B-movies (with competitions such as the B-Retina, which starts its ninth edition on September 20 in Cornellà, or the CIM of Sweden, (dedicated to international shitty cinema, which opens on September 25), knows how to differentiate. “There have always been bad films,” says Fernández. “In the 40s in Hollywood there was the Monogram production company for that, or now The Asylum [creadores del fenómeno sharknado]. They make them bad knowingly.” Palencia gives more current examples born from Hollywood itself, “like Vicious bear, that of cocaine, or Loving sloth, with this killer pet. They are worthless, they are made expressly in their ineptitude.”

The monster from ‘Space Monster Gwangmagwi’ (1967), the first Korean science fiction film, a rip-off of ‘Godzilla’.

“That is not tacky,” insists Fausto Fernández. “In these times of political correctness, where you cannot laugh at someone, doing so at these films is an act of rebellion. And what is more, it is a living cinema. Not like the one we see on the billboards, inane photocopies that come out of film schools and festival laboratories.” [parecida reflexión a la que hacía Javier Ocaña en su crítica de Silver Haze]. In these, at least someone has tried something different. Trashy cinema is also there to remind us that cinema is not a thing of geniuses or office workers who do everything well.” Like the Iranian Jahangir Salehiexiled in the USA, who filmed for 21 years, on weekends, Dangerous Men (2005). “Of course, the result is what it is,” Palencia concludes.

‘Badi’ (1984), the Turkish version of ‘ET’.

Up to 7,000 spectators attend CutreCon, filling 500-seat rooms; the distributor Trash-o-Rama lives off of feeding with sales on-line These tastes. “It is obvious that when you see them surrounded by more people, they work better. Now we are with the selection of the 2025 edition and we have already received 17 features. The passion is evident,” explains Palencia. According to López, “the internet has helped us a lot in the search and creation of forums, especially for those like me who are interested in investigating their context, knowing who made these films and why.” An example described by Palencia: “The Turkish ET that falls in love with a man was filmed in 1988, and it did not want to make fun of the LGTBI community, quite the opposite. Gays are treated with great respect. The director makes the alien peaceful so that the public sees pacifism and homosexuality with the best of intentions.” Fausto Fernández remembers another: “A Malaysian film about a girl who turns into a kind of tiger. And that, like an animal, jumps to climb palm trees. It was successful because it has a feminist-ecologist message, although the film turned out utterly wrong. I just hope that the public, when they see trashy films, wakes up and reacts to the current dullness of cinema.”

‘Ratatoing’ (2017), the Brazilian copy of ‘Ratatouille’.

