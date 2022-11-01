Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced the organization of the Fan Zone in Abu Dhabi to watch the World Cup matches and to provide an exceptional experience that pulsates with the passion and magic of football, welcoming 2,000 fans daily. The area extends over an area of ​​10,000 square meters in Yas Links Abu Dhabi on Yas Island, in cooperation with the leading developer For destinations in Abu Dhabi Miral and AB InBev invite the local community and visitors to cheer on their favorite teams and stars and create unforgettable memories with family and friends from November 20 to December 18.

This wonderful destination is divided into four areas: the main viewing area, the events area, the food and beverage area, and the VIP lounge, which will provide a range of experiences to suit everyone of all tastes with plenty of seating options, activities, e-sports, food and beverage outlets, and stores As well as roaming entertainment shows and artistic performances on the stage.

The main viewing area will feature a giant 16 x 9 meter LED screen, one of the largest outdoor screens in the country. All matches will be shown live, accompanied by a program full of fun and exciting family activities and experiences that celebrate football, including commentary and technical analysis of matches, online competitions and challenges, and the best in non-stop entertainment. The unique experience will be complemented by a series of artistic and musical performances, in addition to live performances on the stage, DJs, and touring artists.

The main viewing area will be the ideal destination for fans to cheer on their national teams, as it will host large areas, ranging from standing stations, comfortable beanbag chairs and communal tables. The area will also be surrounded by food and beverage vans from the best local restaurants, while the VIP lounge will offer modern amenities in a more private setting with a second screen.

The Fan Zone will provide visitors with many opportunities to network and build social relationships by participating in competitions, challenges and esports tournaments, including FootPool, Fast Feet and Targeted Kick games.

It will also host daily and weekly tournaments for the game “FIFATM 23” on PS5, which will become a mini-tournament within the highly anticipated event. Fans and professionals of electronic games and football fans will be able to register and play for free through http://adfanzone.zemmz.com/.

Moreover, the region will offer a variety of PS5 challenges, electronic games platforms, and a arcade, along with a wide range of other unique activities. This family entertainment space will attract everyone to compete with friends and test their skills against the best esports players in the UAE, with the possibility of winning exclusive prizes.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase official products approved by FIFA, such as copies of the World Cup and soccer balls bearing the national emblems of national teams from all over the world.

The price of a general admission ticket is 50 dirhams, a ticket for all games is 95 dirhams, and a seasonal ticket is 950 dirhams.