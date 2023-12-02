For a sustainable green future, it is important to raise and prepare a new generation that is conscious and aware of the importance of the environment, the value of protecting natural resources and biodiversity, and the seriousness of the challenges facing our planet. The priority is highlighted in educating and providing children with the necessary knowledge and tools to be future leaders in the field of sustainability, through education, awareness and encouragement of various environmentally friendly practices that are inscribed within children throughout their lives.

The effort to prepare a future generation aware of the importance of preserving natural resources goes beyond simply providing individuals with information from childhood, through developing a deep understanding and passion for preserving the environment and adopting healthy, balanced and sustainable lifestyles starting from home, all the way to school, which must include concepts of sustainability at the core of its curricula. And studying the human impact on the environment, the importance of preserving natural resources, and methods of sustainable development in interactive and fun ways, and integrating these concepts into various practical activities such as gardening, for example, which teaches children about environmental systems, the importance of water and natural processes such as the growth cycle, recycling methods, and the importance of Reduce waste and reuse different materials.

To consolidate these concepts, children must be pushed and encouraged to adopt the most environmentally friendly habits and practices in homes, by making sustainability and preserving natural resources part of the family culture. This can be simple and easy to achieve, as they can be raised on good daily habits such as turning off the lights when leaving the room, Or running the washing machine at a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, and explaining the relationship of this to saving energy, or recycling at home, or even using public transportation instead of the car whenever possible to save gasoline.

Another way to teach children about sustainability is to explore nature outside by suggesting a walk in the park, visiting a nearby farm, or going for a walk in nature to explore plants and ways to care for animals. Parents can also try some handicrafts as a fun way for their children to learn about sustainability. There are many eco-friendly options that can be used here, such as making recycled paper, growing plants in recycled containers, making a solar oven to cook food, or even planning to cook meals together that are completely waste-free.

The family can also invest in children’s growing passion today for smart phones and tablets, to invest in technology, digital educational resources, electronic games and Internet applications, to present concepts of sustainability in interesting and interactive ways that attract their attention and teach them many principles in fun and entertaining ways.

The family and extended family play a leading and decisive role in consolidating the concepts of sustainability. Parents and guardians can be role models for their children, by teaching them to practice sustainable behaviors, such as rationalizing water consumption, recycling, and using environmentally friendly products, which helps them – over time – to absorb the concepts and values ​​of sustainability. And its importance in the present and future.

Local communities also play an important role in supporting sustainability efforts and preserving the quality of life, and this can be achieved through several contributions such as organizing environmental events and initiatives, such as beach or garden cleaning campaigns, and awareness-raising workshops on responsible consumption and environmental protection that help build a cohesive society. Its members work together to achieve a common goal: leading a sustainable future for all.

• Make the preservation of natural resources part of the family culture.

• Accustoming young people to sustainable behaviors such as water conservation.

• Many sustainability principles can be learned in fun and entertaining ways.

Challenges and solutions

Sustainability education efforts face multiple challenges, the most important of which is a lack of resources and support. This challenge includes the lack of educational materials dedicated to this field, the lack of adequate training for teachers, and the lack of educational policies supporting this trend at the level of many countries.

All of these challenges hinder children’s ability to learn and understand the importance of sustainability in a fully guided and thoughtful manner. To confront these challenges, it is necessary to develop educational resources, better train teachers, and strengthen academic policies that support sustainability education. Schools can develop special educational programs and projects in which they cooperate with organizations and companies, which provides additional resources. It is also necessary to strengthen partnerships between them and Families and communities, to encourage more children to participate in sustainable activities, and apply their conscious practices in their daily lives.