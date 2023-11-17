There passion for motors and sports cars are a phenomenon that unites millions of people around the world, since the internal combustion engine was invented. This passion can be seen as a mixture of admiration for automotive technology, excitement from the adrenaline rush of speed (and driving at the limit) with a sense of belonging to a community of enthusiasts.

Where does the passion for motors come from?

The heart of every sports car (or otherwise) is its engine. The power of these “peppery” engines (of the Turbo series, GTI, etc.) is the result of years of innovations and technological progress. The emotion you feel when hearing the roar of a high-performance engine is indescribable. The sound of a racing engine with its extreme (valve) timing mumbling is electrifying music to the ears of enthusiasts.

But the attraction to speed is rooted in human history, with the first chariot races when man has demonstrated an innate desire to compete with speed ever since. From carts to supercars, this desire has always remained very strong.

A turbocharged Mercedes SLK prepared in engine, trim and bodywork

Another fundamental aspect that triggers the passion for engines and love for sports cars it’s their design. These cars are not only built to be fast, but also to look beautiful and extraordinary. The aerodynamic lines, the spoilers, the lowered trims, the oversized wheels completely transform the design which, in its uniqueness, also becomes aggressive, with a total change in the aesthetics of the car that will make your head spin. For enthusiasts and the more sensitive, a sports car is like a work of art, a perfect balance between aesthetics and performance.

Shared motoring passion

The passion for engines and sports cars goes further, as there is a great human aspect connected to it, namely a strong sense of community among sports car enthusiasts. Rallies organized by the Clubs, track days, track races and rallies, motor-themed events on the track (see Elaborare Days) and online forums these are just some of the ways in which enthusiasts share their passion.

Events for motor enthusiasts on the track, the Elaborare Day in Vallelunga

These communities offer a space to share knowledge, experiences and, of course, to show off your cars.

Adrenaline with sporty driving

Driving a sports or racing car offers a unique experience. The sensation that envelops you when you press the accelerator pedal all the way down, with the car accelerating and quickly picking up speed, is strong and electrifying. The sports car responds very precisely to the control of the driver (or pilot), accelerates and brakes quickly, changes direction very decisively and without hesitation; they are all sensations that make the driver feel at one with the car and offer an unforgettable experience.

Passion for engines and sporty driving on the track in a racing car convey very strong emotions and a lot of adrenaline

Finally, the passion for sports cars is not limited to a specific age group or cultural background. It crosses generations and borders, uniting people with a common interest. Whether it’s the story behind each brand, the adrenaline rush of speed, or the love of mechanical engineering, the passion for sports cars remains a fascinating and evergreen global phenomenon.

When did your passion for motors begin?

The passion for engines and sports cars dates back to the end of the 19th century. Let’s try to establish the most important dates that marked the development of this passion:

1853 – Birth of the internal combustion engine. 1886 – Birth of the automobile: 1886 is generally considered to be the year of birth of the modern automobile, with Karl Benz’s Benz Patent-Motorwagen. This vehicle marked the beginning of the automotive era and paved the way for the birth of sports cars. 1900 – first car races: Early automobile races, such as the Paris-Bordeaux-Paris of 1895 and the Paris-Madrid of 1903, helped stimulate interest in the performance and speed of cars, laying the foundation for the development of sports cars. 1920s and 1930s – First sports cars: These decades saw the rise of legendary brands such as Bugatti, Alfa Romeo and Bentley. These companies produced cars that combined luxury and performance, attracting an elite passionate about speed and design. 1940s and 1950s – Post-war and rebirth: After World War II, brands such as Ferrari (founded in 1947) and Porsche (founded in 1948) began producing history-making sports cars. This period also saw the rise of motor racing such as Formula 1 (opened in 1950). 1960 – Muscle car: In the United States, this decade saw the rise of muscle cars, powerful and affordable cars, with iconic models such as the Ford Mustang (introduced in 1964) and the Chevrolet Camaro (1966). 1970 – Oil crisis and changes: The oil crisis of the 1970s had a major impact on the automotive industry, leading to increased interest in fuel efficiency and influencing the design of sports cars. 1980s and 1990s – Technology and performance: These decades have seen an increasing emphasis on technology, with the introduction of innovations such as electronic fuel injection and advanced electronic control systems, further improving the performance of sports cars. 1996 – The first magazine in Italy dedicated to the passion for engines, sports cars and automotive technology is born, PROCESS GT Tuning & Sport Magazine. After almost 30 years it is the only one and still on newsstands. 21st century – Hybrid and electric sports cars: with the entry into the new millennium, the automotive industry, mainly due to decisions at a European level, has begun to explore hybrid engines with electrified and totally electric solutions. Hybrid and electric sports cars such as the Tesla Roadster (2008) and the Porsche 918 Spyder (2013) have started to make their appearance, with high performance and a reduced environmental impact where they are used.

The passion for motors has also infected the Cesaroni, a well-known television series. In photo Walter Massetti (played by Ludovico Fremont)

while reading the ELABORARE magazine

Because we like speed and we like to go fast

High-speed driving offers a sense of exhilaration and liberation. It is a challenge that involves both the mind and the body, requiring concentration, quick reflexes and quick decision-making to maintain control of the car in extreme, extreme driving conditions that can even be dangerous.

Car races on the track offer great emotions to drivers and the public

Sport driving could be therapy because it allows you to escape the daily routine and experience a form of excitement and freedom that is difficult to find elsewhere.

Driving experience

Sports driving is not just a question of speed. It is also about mastery of the vehicle and the ability to handle the car precisely in extreme situations. Motor enthusiasts invest time and energy in learning sports driving techniques on the track, such as managing the trajectory when cornering (fundamental for being fast on the track), and controlling braking. In addition to driving experience, to go fast (and not cause damage), prudence but also harmony and knowledge of your car are required. Only with experience is it possible to manage the different situations that can be encountered when driving on the road and on the track.

As a mechanical engineer, always passionate about engines, as well as a driver who has logged km and km on the tracks, I can say that the passion for the world of cars, for mechanics, for speed and sports driving is more than just a hobby : it’s a life stylewhere technical knowledge, driving skill and passion come together to create a profound and unforgettable experience.

Emotions from car races on the track for the public and drivers together.

