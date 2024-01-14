An amazing top 10

Last in the Constructors' standings with only 12 points scored in 2023, Nico Hülkenberg he is the pilot who however brought the highest Haas last season at the end of a weekend. Coming off a three-year sabbatical on the starting grid, and recalled by the US team to replace Mick Schumacher, the German was able to surprisingly obtain the 7th place in the Australian Grand Prixdespite failing to achieve any other top-10 finishes for the remainder of the championship, either before or after the performance in Melbourne.

Good pace at the back

Qualified then sensationally to the 2nd place in CanadaDespite having to suffer a three-place penalty, the season proved to be complex overall for the team and its two drivers, due to excessive tire wear and numerous difficulties encountered with race pace. Despite this, Hülkenberg did not deny that he had experienced some very positive moments, even though they had taken a backseat: “There were a couple of really strong laps towards the end of the season, but we were in P12 or P13, and they didn't make the news – he explained to the media – but I know I have exploited its potential to the maximum that we had available, and for me it is important to know and feel it.”

The charge for 2024

Performances which therefore kept the 36-year-old's motivation very high while waiting for the next championship, with the German charged and determined in order to obtain even more significant results: “I still have one of the best jobs in the world, even though Sundays aren't great, I still get a lot of joy out of it, probably more than ever, enI can't wait for next year – he added – I like work and I love competition. I still want to do more“.

The darkest moments

A charge that, however, did not hide the difficulties experienced by Haas last year, with the German indicating those weekends in which the potential of the VF-23 seemed decidedly lower than that of its competitors: “In terms of the car and where we felt we struggled the most, it probably was in Brazil and in Monza – He admitted – these two occasions stood out for the difficulties and the distance that separated us“.