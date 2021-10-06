Over the last few hours, news has come from Luca Onestini that left the world of the web speechless. Currently competitor of the Spanish show Secret Story, the boy has expressed a strong interest in Cristina Porta. In fact, within the program, the two broke out immediately passion and also a passionate kiss. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Luca Onestini never ceases to amaze all of his fan. This time the competitor of Secret Story yes is made the protagonist of a gossip because of the passion that broke out between him and Cristina Porta. In fact, the boy seems to have lost his mind for the Journalist. Here is the video of the kiss that went viral on the net.

Luca Onestini seems to have completely forgotten Ivana Mrazova and lost my head for Cristina Porta. To testify to the fact, in addition to some attitudes of complicity between the two who go beyond a simple friendship, there was a real one kiss passionate.

The kiss, which immediately became the subject of Chatter on the net, it was shot by the same former Bolognese tronista who turned towards the journalist grabbing her face with enthusiasm. Currently the video and the photo of the kiss in question that immediately went viral and got numerous views.

Who is Cristina Porta

The girl Luca Onestini fell in love with is called Cristina Porta. She is also one competitor of the Spanish show Secret Story. A well-known face on Mediaset Spain TV, the girl is one Journalist which became famous for taking part in Butterfly Hunter. Here she interviewed herself faces known in the world of cinema and music, such as Ricky Martin and Antonio Banderas.

Luca Onestini and Ivana Mrazova: why they broke up

As for Luca Onestini and Ivrana Mrazova theirs relation has come to an end after four years of engagement. The former Bolognese turner himself said he broke up with the Czech model through a message on Whatsapp. However, now Ivana Mrazova appears to be only one I remember far.

