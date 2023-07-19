It is a privilege only for the great champions to suffer a definitive defeat, a stage of pain and humility so that the fans who adored their great days discover that they are also great when they look up and all that is seen in their eyes is the empty, thirsty look of helplessness. Miguel Indurain, Eddy Merckx, Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault, Lance Armstrong, no, Lance Armstrong never lost, all the greatest on the Tour have been loved on the day of defeat that made their victories even greater, and the places of defeat are also centers of pilgrimage, La Plagne de Indurain 96, Merckx’s Pra Loup 75, La Loze de Tadej Pogacar, the toughest port on the Tour, the place of his fall, July 19, 2023.

The fourth Tour that he disputes, and the first two he won and in the third he was second, he will not win it. Maybe he won’t finish second either. So hard was the blow he received from Jonas Vingegaard the day after the Passy a Combloux time trial left him shaking. In 8,500 meters of ascent, the hardest of the 28 of the eternal ascent that hugs the Courchevel and Méribel resorts to their airport for the Rothschilds, and in six and a half more descents and a short steep slope, black asphalt, wall of woe and infinite pain, Tadej Pogacar gave up 5m45s (7m35s, overall), never in his life for so long, to the Dane, who tried, in a man’s challenge érico, also win the stage, but, until interrupted by a red car that stopped in front of him on the narrow road, he was short of strength and long of time.

In his frantic climb of the last five kilometres, another Poltergeist on his powerometer, perhaps, overtook dozens of breakaway runners who looked like poles stuck in a highway, so fast was the supersonic yellow jersey again once Pogacar was convicted. However, he did not reach the winner, the Austrian Felix Gall, one of the breakaway of the rear-view mirrors, to which all those who feared that whoever was behind in the general classification would overtake them, nor the second, Simon Yates, and even the third, Pello Bilbao, overtook him on the wall of tears, so exhausted did the Dane arrive, and the failure of his excessive attempt makes him more loved.

Pogacar, exhausted, refreshes himself after reaching the finish line. Pool (Getty Images)

Before such an astonishing outrage, to finish off Pogacar, Vingegaard had not even had to accelerate. The melancholic and succinct fishmonger, his 1.60m so strong, his lips that play with expressions, so alive, he didn’t need to go into mode killer nor change some plans already written in December by the strategists of his Jumbo, who had marked the stage as the decisive one. “We only followed that strategy decided months ago”, says Vingegaard, whose jumbo jet maintains a hellish pace in Saisies –where Pogacar suffers a silly physical fall, preamble to the real fall–, in the Cormet de Roselend de Ramussen and the child Contador from 2007, over the fascinating reservoir of turquoise blue waters, 30 degrees, the Alps are affectionate ports, familiar, as much sun and concave-edged Beaufort cheeses, as a diabolo, and on the first climb to Courchevel. The detail, the planning, the study, do not detract from the greatness of the moment.

The Ineos from Carlos Rodríguez’s podium help the Jumbo. Cyclists without gloves. Seeing the kids with sweaty bare hands gripping the handlebars of their bikes ascending a terrible colossus of the Alps, 28 kilometers, more than an hour turning pedals, up to 2,304 meters and 30 degrees of temperature, they will have given the seven evils to Bahamontes, an old-school cyclist who earned a bonus trading the best gloves with the best cyclists, Anquetil, Poulidor, kid leather gloves like those of Fangio at the wheel, like those of Ben Hogan feeling his irons. Distinction sign. Champion class. Details that do not appeal to those of the moment, Castroviejo, master of the tempo and metronome, and Fraile, the couple who take care of Carlos Rodríguez and guide him, white hands, on his extremely steep and complicated path to the podium, which recedes, because, freed from being Pogacar’s support, Adam Yates flies and his brother Simon approaches.

“Is he feeling what I’m looking for”, says Tadej Pogacar, the leader of the band of the ungloved. “I prefer to hold the bike like this, touching the handlebars with the skin of the palm of my hand, but I know that it is dangerous, if you fall, the scratches on the palm are super painful and very complicated to heal”. In a stage of those of the alpine null combats, before the disaster, when the Tour was equality and the fight for the bonus, in the Joux Plane or in Mont Blanc, a bottle of water slipped from Pogacar’s bare hands, and it was as if a spear had been stuck into his thirsty side.

Pogacar’s nakedness in his solitude alone accompanied by Marc Soler, his Catalan colleague, is not only the nakedness of his hands, his eyes do not wear glasses either, and his jersey is open to the navel, two wings on his sides and some strips of tapping black on his abs, dry lips, absent smile. Blood marks, the fall, on elbows and knees. A ecce homo. Beautifully naked for immolation, and only the war helmet, the unruly lock through the cracks, reminds us of the carefree, carefree, daring Pogacar, who falls in love. His stomach hurts, he says. He has eaten all the carbohydrates he had to eat, 120 grams per hour, and this winter he has trained to be able to assume them, like all cyclists, he has hydrated, he has watered himself, but the energy, he explains, has remained in the stomach, it has not gone down to the legs, to the empty muscles. The body burns. The engine, overheated, without fuel, does not advance. Before completing your striptease tearing off the earpiece from his ear, he talks to the car. Seven words: “I go dead, I go dead; Adam, to the podium.” On Saturday, in the Vosges, the history of the Tour of 23 will close.

Stage classification:

Position Runner Equipment Time 1 F.Gall AG2R Citroen Team 4:49:08 2 S. Yates Team Jayco Alula +34s 3 P. Bilbao Lopez Bahrain Victorious +1:38s 4 J.Vingegaard Jumbo-Visma +1:52s 5 Mr Gaudu Groupama-FDJ +2:02s

General ranking:

Position Runner Equipment Time 1 J.Vingegaard Jumbo-Visma 67:57:51 2 T.Pogacar UAE Team Emirates +7:35s 3 A. Yates UAE Team Emirates +10:45s 4 C. Rodriguez Cano Ineos Grenadiers +12:01s 5 S. Yates Team Jayco Alula +12:19s

