“It was decided on April 23 to ensure the return of our citizens who are in conflict zones by land, by passing through a third country,” the ministry said in a statement, without giving further details.

According to the ministry, the evacuation will also include “nationals of other countries who have requested assistance.”

About 600 Turkish citizens live in Sudan, while the security situation in the country deteriorated significantly after the outbreak of fighting.

The Turks were scheduled to be evacuated from two neighborhoods in Khartoum and Wad Medani, some 200 kilometers to the south, on Sunday morning, starting at 6 a.m. local time.

However, the Turkish embassy in Khartoum announced in a tweet that the date for the evacuation of the Turks in the Kafouri neighborhood, north of Khartoum, had been postponed “until further notice” due to an explosion that occurred on Sunday morning near a mosque designated as a gathering site.

The United States evacuated its embassy in Khartoum, while France announced the start of an evacuation process for its citizens and other nationals.

The fierce battles taking place in Sudan since April 15 between the army led by Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo have killed more than 420 people and injured 3,700, in addition to the displacement of tens of thousands of people from the battlefields towards other states in Sudan.