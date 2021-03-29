Before you read: I support and support the Egyptian national team .. I follow its matches with passion, enthusiasm and excitement .. But this does not obscure the team’s mistakes and the coaches ’mistakes that I see… I practice criticism with what I learned from professional rules, and he was injured, and I may make a mistake, but in the end there is no Personal position of a player or coach.

The match between Egypt and Kenya ended in a 1-1 draw. Immediately after that, one of the “submerged” criticism campaigns began to attack the Egyptian team, because he did not present the favorable offer as a champion of Africa 7 times, and represents the country that knew the game more than a hundred years ago. The criticism was mixed with defamation. Much of the criticism was directed at Hussam Al-Badri mixed with hurtful words to the coach, and not criticism directed at the coach’s performance, and this sometimes is a ride to the wave of some of the audience!

Worse than this, some large media platforms have played the game of “exporting false joy” to the Egyptian public or to the public opinion in Egypt, by invoking proverbs of the type: “Let’s look at the glass that is half full and not the empty half.” He achieved the goal, won a point and qualified for the finals. This was a passage and justification for the helplessness of the Egyptian national team and their technical staff in front of the Kenyan national team, which is not classified as Africa within the top teams.

It is the same old discourse that conceals the truth behind it, and wastes criticism and honest technical analysis, which clarifies the errors and causes of poor performance, and the truth of what happened in the match in which the Egyptian team scored a goal within 90 seconds, and did not make anything at all within 90 minutes.

Unfortunately, it is a common mistake in match analysis that some sports media platforms only see their team, how they played, how they wasted, and how they lost a point or three? Without looking at the opposing team, how did he play, how he was better, and how did he win?

Sports activity, including soccer, is a game of conflict between two or several parties, and the reasons for the weakness of one group may be the strength of the other group. Our media sometimes treats our teams as playing alone and competing with themselves, winning with their hand, and losing by their hand.

We have to play hard and with maximum energy in every match. Winning is a technical and moral addition to the team, and teams and teams are always seeking more victories in order to enter the higher ranking circle, when the classification day comes, and the national team is in dire need of a position that adds to it and does not take away from it!

** The truth is the message and word of the media.