In Belgorod, five people involved in the beating of passers-by were detained on camera

On the streets of Belgorod, a group of young people attacked passers-by and filmed what was happening. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, drew attention to the resonant situation. According to him, the identities of the attackers have already been established. Law enforcement officers detained five of the six members of the criminal group and are clarifying all the circumstances of the incident.

Criminal cases have been initiated against the detainees under articles of inciting hatred on ethnic grounds, hooliganism and attempted murder committed by a group of persons. Operational support in the case is provided by FSB and Ministry of Internal Affairs officers.

I believe that in these circumstances we must react as quickly and harshly as possible in order to prevent such illegal actions, especially in such a difficult situation in which we now live Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod region

Photo: Anton Vergun / RIA Novosti

What is known about the attackers?

The gang, consisting of six people, beat people in a crowd, insulted them and filmed what was happening on their phones, after which they posted the videos on social networks. Four of its members are teenagers. According to security officials, three of the group members were previously brought to justice.

As the publication learned Baza, 18-year-old student Denis S., who practices MMA, took part in the attacks on passers-by. He is a third-year student at the school, the teachers do not complain about his behavior and grades. The young man was identified from footage from the video. The young man’s relatives said that a few days ago he stopped answering phone calls and showing up at home.

Related materials:

According to Telegram– channel Mash, the leader of the gang is tentatively called a 17-year-old native of Azerbaijan. His apartment was searched, and then the guy was taken away for interrogation. Later Baza reportedthat the detainee could be a native of Ukraine who moved to the Belgorod region from Kharkov and received Russian citizenship in 2022.

It is clarified that the motive for the actions of the attackers could have been national hatred.