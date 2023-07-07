A 3 year old left alone in car, parked outside a supermarket. She was with the grandparents who had gone shopping and they had decided to leave her all alone inside the car. Someone noticed her presence and immediately alerted the police. Officers reported the child’s grandparents, after making sure she was fine.

Photo source from Pixabay

The story took place in a large shopping center in the town of Grugliasco, in the province of Turin, in Piedmont. On the evening of July 4, 2023, a person reported the presence of a single girl in a car.

The little girl, just over three years old, had been left in the car by her grandparents in the parking lot. They had gone to go shopping and they had decided not to take her with them, perhaps because she was sleeping at the time. Not considering the dangers of reckless conduct like this.

After the report of a person who saw the girl in the parking lot, the Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade and the 118 health workers were alerted. The Carabinieri forced the window of the parked car to allow the child to go out.

The 3-year-old girl was then accompanied by the 118 doctors to the hospital, for all the necessary checks. She is fine, but she was in enormous danger, since in cars in the summer the temperatures reach impressive levels.

Photo source from Unsplash

The grandparents, a retired couple of Spanish origin, arrived after a while, when they had finished shopping. The Carabinieri reported them on the loose for abandonment of minors.

Photo source from Pixabay

When the child is discharged from the hospital, she will be entrusted to her parents again. These days they were alone on holiday abroad. But they are already returning to Italy.