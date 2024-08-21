ROME. “My brother was sentenced to life in prison in Egypt on charges of drug dealing and trafficking. But he is innocent and no one from the embassy helped us.”

Antonio Marco Passeri, brother of Luigi Giacomo Passeri, a 31-year-old from Pescara, arrested a year ago in Cairo and sentenced to life imprisonment on August 19, is heartbroken and in shock. “My brother was framed,” explains Antonio Marco, “the Egyptian police beat him up on August 23 last year and told him that if he didn’t sign a document where he proclaimed himself guilty of drug trafficking they would kill him. Out of desperation he signed, but he was forced to. He worked in London as a pizza chef and is not a drug dealer. He had repeatedly asked for a translator and a lawyer but the police did not accept his requests. He signed a document in Arabic out of fear of dying. I appeal to the Italian State to help us. We are desperate and we see no way out.”



Luigi Passeri in prison for a year in Egypt: “he was tortured”. Avs and family: “No to another Regeni case” Thomas Usan July 09, 2024

The case has already been investigated in recent months by the deputy group leader of the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra deputies Marco Grimaldi and the regional secretary of Sinistra Italiana Abruzzo Daniele Licheri. Now they declare “concern, indignation and dismay, for the fate of Luigi Giacomo Passeri, the boy from Pescara detained in prison for a year in Egypt. After learning of the shocking sentence of life imprisonment with 25 years to serve. A story of denied human rights. We have seen the Regeni story, the Zaki story, we did not trust those who said that in Egypt everything was fine. He was detained without translators, subjected to an interrogation without lawyers”.

And again: “There is no need to know what Luigi Giacomo Passeri was accused of. It was enough for us to know that, according to international law (UN resolution of 17 December 2015 on the treatment of prisoners, the so-called “Mandela Rules”), all prisoners must be treated with respect for their dignity, without inhuman or degrading treatment; that everyone must be guaranteed access to written information about their rights and access to legal counsel; that all prisoners have the right to communicate with their family; that different categories of prisoners must be kept separate taking into account gender, age, criminal record, the legal reason for their detention; that everyone must be adequately provided with water, food, clothing and clean linen; that every prison must guarantee timely access to medical care in case of emergency. What has the Government done to ensure that Luigi Giacomo Passeri does not suffer a show trial and a detention that risks taking away his entire young life?”

The Democratic Party also intervened on the issue on July 13th. The Democratic deputies in the Foreign Affairs Committee had written: «The use of classified information for political purposes is a very serious and unacceptable fact. The Democratic Party group has always defended the rights of our compatriots abroad involved in judicial cases such as Zaki, Salis, Chico Forti and, more recently, Passeri regardless of the charges against them and for the sole purpose of ensuring a fair trial and dignified detention conditions. In this regard, the deputy Laura Boldrini, on behalf of the PD group of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber and in agreement with other parliamentary groups, starting with Avs, on the basis of information released by the press, has presented a parliamentary question to Minister Tajani to clarify the situation of a young man detained in Egypt for about a year». The Democrats also criticized the Farnesina in their note, which “has not yet provided useful details to parliamentary bodies.”