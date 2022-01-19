Oliver only has one eye due to an accident, but that doesn’t mean he deserves to be targeted and insulted by bullies on the street.

When a passer-by noticed James Greenwood and her puppy Oliver on the street, he commented on the scene with a very sad and rude sentence. This is only because the little dog has only one eye. Instead of arguing and making a scene on the street, the BBC presenter and veterinarian decided to leave and tell what happened in a post on his social network profiles. Obviously this sparked a real revolt from all his followers.

Everyone in America knows James Greenwood. He, in addition to being the face of the programs dedicated to dogs that are broadcast on the broadcaster of the BBC, he is also a highly regarded veterinarian.

His unconditional love for little dogs has led him, in the past, to adopt two wonderful golden retrievers. One of them, Oliver, despite having lost an eye as a child, he still has the happiest and most smiling face there is.

So many followers of James love him and appreciate his beauty, but fools are always around the corner.

The other day, while the man was for a walk with the puppy, a passer-by took a comment on the hairy one really a lot unpleasant and rude.

Instead of responding and starting a probable argument with the man, James walked away and then he has told the episode to his followers on social media.

Oliver receives all the affection from the world of the web

In the post James recounted the whole episode. And he wanted to tell that man that his Oliver it’s not bad at all. Instead, he has proven himself a lot stupid and ignorant.

Fortunately, this episode has shown us that in the world, for every idiot there are dozens and dozens of people who know recognize the real good and beautiful in life.

In many they have commented James’s post. Everyone has wanted to say that Oliver is a wonderful little dog, just like their owner.

James also took the opportunity to say that not all the people he and Oliver meet on the street are like that. Indeed, most smiles to her puppy and gives him a caress.

A real one life lesson from James and his puppy. all little dogs are beautiful and do not deserve to have to deal with human rudeness and perfidy.