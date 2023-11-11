Illimity, strategic growth with credit and innovation

Illimity’s main focus remains on financing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), but the company is also reorienting its strategy towards sound credits, moving away from non-performing loans (NPLs). Illimity’s objective is to intervene in situations where traditional banks are no longer able to act, taking advantage of specialization and technology. Furthermore, there is a desire to improve the performance of Illimity’s stock, which has suffered a loss of 28% in the last year. Founder Corrado Passera shared these perspectives with MF-Milano Finanza during the presentation of quarterly results.



The reduction of the focus on NPLs and the emphasis on healthy loans, known as performing and utp, represents a key change in Illimity’s strategy. This move is aimed at positioning itself as a key player in corporate financingand at a time when traditional banks are struggling to intervene effectively. Illimity relies on specialization and the use of technologies to achieve this goal.

In response to the restrictive monetary policies that have put pressure on the credit sector in Europe and Italy, Illimity has adopted a proactive. The company’s main mission is to support the economy through credit. Illimity’s net financing grew by 27% compared to the previous year, demonstrating its commitment to offering financing opportunities to SMEs. This increase is mainly attributable to the area “Growth Credit,” which aims to support and contribute to the growth of small and medium-sized Italian businesses with potentialsupported by investment banking activities.

Despite this growing financing activity, Illimity maintains rigorous selection criteria to ensure low credit costs and reduce the risk of problematic exposures. The company specializes in three key sectors: special situations, structured finance and factoring. Thanks to a highly specialized financial and industrial approach, Illimity is able to select worthy projects in these sectors.

The increase in financing volumes drove the increase in Illimity’s interest margin, which grew by 27%. The policy of remuneration of deposits, including sight deposits, contributed to supporting this increase. Revenue growth (+21% to 282 million) led to a 48% increase in net profit over a year, despite continued investments in strategic projects. Illimity also highlighted the success of the start-ups it has launched. The company has invested in three major tech ventures: b-ilty, a platform that offers digital banking services to smaller businesses; Hype, a leading retail platform in Italy; and Quimmo, a proptech and major player in the judicial sales market. It is expected that these initiatives will reachor the break-even point next year.

Throughout its history, Illimity has grown significantly through the acquisition of large portfolios of non-performing loans, but today non-performing loans represent only 7% of its total assets. This evolution was planned and implemented in response to changing market conditions.

Finally, Illimity has faced declining stock prices, which have fallen 28% over the past year. This decline could be attributed to the company being associated with currently less popular sectors, such as non-performing loan and fintech investing. However, Illimity highlighted that the relative weight of investments in non-performing loans has significantly decreased, and its fintech initiatives are progressing as expected. The company also said its core strength was recognized early on and continues to demonstrate its resilience, thanks to sustainable growth and low financial risk.

