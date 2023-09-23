In Florida, a passerby spotted an alligator with human remains in its mouth in a canal just north of the Botanical Garden in Largo, not far from Tampa, on Friday. The four-meter-long reptile was removed from the water and “killed humanely,” local Pinellas police said in a news release.
