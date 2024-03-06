Home page World

From: Philipp Brauner

A rant about a dog repellent device has sparked outrage on Reddit. People also feel attacked by it. © Reddit

A Reddit post about a complaint about an ultrasound machine sparks heated discussions. Apparently it doesn't just deter dogs.

Kassel – A shrill trill sounds, and almost everyone younger than thirty knows what's going on: An ultrasound device to ward off animals is in operation. A frequency tone between 15.5 and 25 kilohertz is intended to deter animals from entering private property. Like for example dogswho want to do their business in the front yard.

Popular with homeowners, the range of the devices often extends beyond the boundaries of their property. A resident in an unspecified location was apparently so annoyed by this that he made his displeasure known with a note. The picture of it Reddit sparked a wave of outrage. Also a parking ticket recently caused a stir on the platform.

Reddit users outraged after note about dog repellent device

“Your ultrasonic animal repellent extends far beyond your garden and fills this public path,” says the note pinned to a tree. “For younger people and dogs who can hear this sound, it is unbearable. We therefore ask you to limit the sound to your garden.” An unusual note on the mailbox has recently caused question marks on Reddit.

As far as ultrasound devices are concerned, there is almost unanimous agreement in the comments under the post. “I don’t understand how these things can be legal,” comments one person, “These things should be banned,” agrees another. Some show compassion for the animals suffering from the piercing sound. One user puts it clearly: “As an animal, it must be pure hell these days.”

Ultrasonic devices are not only used to ward off animals

However, ultrasound devices are not only used to ward off animals, as a Reddit user also notes. In fact, some communities use this technology to keep teenagers away, like the one SWR reported. “What kind of society uses sonic weapons against their own children?” asks one user on this topic on Reddit.

Some users apparently suffer from the sound themselves. “Hear the sound very strongly and it gives me a headache and nausea,” admits one user. The assumption that only young people are affected does not seem to apply to all commentators. “Even at 30, it hasn’t gone away,” writes one user. Another responds that even at 40 he can still hear the sound. A notice at the hairdresser's has caused confusion on Reddit. (pkb)

