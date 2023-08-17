Passengers, through some wrong behaviors inside the vehicle while it is moving, cause violations to be recorded against the driver, who is held responsible by the Traffic and Traffic Law for such cases.

Erroneous passenger behavior includes not fastening seat belts, allowing underage children to sit in the front seat, or causing the driver to be distracted from the road, whether by phone or otherwise.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, told Emirates Al Youm that the vehicle driver is fully responsible for any violation of the system, and passengers must implement his directives in all matters relating to security and safety procedures, adherence to the traffic law, and refrain from distracting attention while driving.

The driver must also focus and pay attention to the road and not be distracted by others so as not to expose himself to traffic violations, as item (32) regarding violations committed inside the vehicle specified a fine of 800 dirhams when distracted from the road while driving due to the use of the phone, or in any way whatsoever.

Al Balushi also pointed out how dangerous it is to drive without the use of a seat belt, and the importance of using it for everyone, drivers and passengers, to preserve their lives and the lives of others, as it helps avoid most traffic accident injuries, and mitigate the complications of collision and impulsive force, stressing the continuous interest in providing the highest safety standards. traffic, and spreading traffic awareness.

Al-Balooshi confirmed that the penalty for not wearing a seat belt while driving against the driver is four traffic points and a fine of 400 dirhams, according to Clause (51) of Ministerial Resolution (178) of 2017 regarding traffic control rules and procedures, which is imposed on passengers who are not committed to wearing a belt. While driving, he also paid 400 dirhams.

He pointed out the necessity of adhering to the places where children sit, as the penalty for allowing a child from the age of ten or under, or who is less than 145 cm tall to sit in the front seat, is 400 dirhams, according to Clause (49) of Ministerial Resolution (178) of 2017 regarding rules and procedures. Traffic control, which was tightened in Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding the impoundment of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, so that violators are also required to pay 5,000 dirhams to release the impoundment of the vehicle, and Clause (50) of the same ministerial decision stipulates the imposition of a financial penalty of 400 dirhams in the event of non-compliance. Provide protection seats for children from four years of age and under while they are in the vehicle.

rear seat passengers

High indicators of injuries and deaths in traffic accidents due to not wearing seat belts during the past years; This prompted the Federal Traffic Council to compel back-seat passengers to fasten seat belts, apply financial fines, and record four black traffic points against violators.

The Council attributed the adoption of the recommendation regarding the seat belt to the concern raised by the indicator of passenger deaths and injuries in traffic accidents, especially those sitting in the back seats who do not fasten the seat belt, which makes them vulnerable to injury and death, and the increased risk of death of front seat passengers.

Scientific studies

Specialized international studies have shown that the risk of death for a passenger in the front seat with a seat belt fastened increases if an accident occurs and the passenger in the back seat is not fastened.

Scientific studies have proven that when an accident occurs, the car stops suddenly, while the passenger rushes forward at the same speed as the car. kilometer ahead, killing or harming himself and the other passengers in the car by hitting them, smashing the car’s windows, or throwing him out.