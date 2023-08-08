Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer, Moritz Bletzinger

Seven hour plane wait horror! Travelers were stuck in an overheated cabin for what felt like an eternity. Authorities are now investigating the incident.

Newark – Travelers on a Newark to Rome flight had to sit in the plane for hours while repairs were carried out – only to be told their flight had been cancelled. It all happened in temperatures of 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit (21 to 28 degrees Celsius), with no access to water and food.

Passengers on a United Airlines flight were stuck in their plane for seven hours without water or food. © mix1/IMAGO

Air conditioning broke on plane: passengers trapped without water and food for seven hours

As soon as they boarded the plane, it dawned on the passengers that something was wrong. The temperature inside was unusually high. Confirmation came soon after: “The air conditioning wasn’t working,” Christine Ieronimo, an intensive care nurse, tells the broadcaster CBS7.

Initially, passengers were told that the error could be rectified quickly and that they should therefore remain on the plane. In the end, however, Ieronimo and the other travelers had to endure seven hours in the plane. Only to hear that their flight would not take place at all. Christine Ieronimo then complained to the airport staff. Another traveler filmed this and shared the video tik tok.

In the short video, Ieronimo can be seen portraying the events on board the plane, visibly upset but still calm. “They didn’t even distribute water,” reports the nurse, pointing out that the passengers included babies, pregnant women and the elderly. These groups are particularly sensitive to heat.

Seven-hour horror on the plane: “Hidden water somewhere” – authorities are investigating the incident

“No food and hardly any water was distributed. A woman’s son found a box of water hidden somewhere and gave it to various children and older adults,” Bianca Dragone, who recorded the TikTok video, describes the conditions on board the plane to the news portal Newsweek. Failure to provide water would be a violation of airline policy and DOT regulations.

“The Department takes any violation of airlines’ obligations related to tarmac delays very seriously and is investigating the aforementioned incident with United,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement CBS7 reported. United’s response has been muted so far. “We are investigating and will update you as soon as we have anything to report,” an airline spokesman said Newsweek.

