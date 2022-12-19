By Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Andre Romani and Beatriz Garcia

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – At least a few dozen flights at the country’s main airports were canceled or delayed on Monday after the start of the stoppage of aeronauts, announced last week to take place every day for two hours at mornings until there is a salary agreement with the airlines.

Passengers faced inconveniences that included lines to reschedule tickets and lack of information.

The scene was repeated at the airports of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília and other squares. The demonstration by aeronauts – pilots and flight attendants – started at 6 am this Monday and lasted until 8 am, at Congonhas, Guarulhos, Galeão, Santos Dumont, Viracopos, Porto Alegre, Brasília, Confins and Fortaleza airports.

GRU Airport, concessionaire of Guarulhos airport (SP), the largest in the country, said that at the peak of the problems in the morning, ten flights were simultaneously delayed. The company did not disclose the total number of impacted flights. In Congonhas, in São Paulo, Infraero recorded 38 delays and five cancellations.

The aeronauts category claims a real salary increase of 5% and better working conditions, including respect for the collective agreement, among other points.

“We had delays in some operations…this will be normal until there is a new negotiation. We spent two and a half months negotiating with the companies. We had two proposals that were rejected”, the president of the National Union of Aeronauts, Henrique Hacklaender, told journalists.

The airline union reported that the Superior Labor Court (TST) determined that 90% of the aeronauts in service (operating the planes) should be maintained during the strike period.

Passengers in Rio de Janeiro complained about the period chosen for the stoppage and the service provided by airlines, which for months have been raising ticket prices taking advantage of high demand and under the justification of compensating for higher fuel prices and other costs.

“It’s a huge queue to get good information, to know what they’re going to do for us. It’s very complicated”, said to Reuters Carolina Campos, who would make a connection in Rio de Janeiro this Monday to Belo Horizonte.

“The options presented are horrible on the part of the company. Unfortunately, on a day-to-day basis, the service is not good and on the eve of the New Year’s Eve festivities, the passenger has embarrassing moments”, added Juliana Barbosa, who had her flight to São Paulo canceled due to the strike.

In Rio de Janeiro, there were 13 delays and six cancellations at Santos Dumont airport, according to Infraero, while the concessionaire at Tom Jobim Airport (Galeão), RIOGaleão, mentioned that three flights were delayed.

Latam said in the morning that “a good part” of its operation was normal and confirmed “some specific impacts on some flights”, without detailing. Gol said that all scheduled flights were operated, but that there were “some delays”, also without saying how many. Blue did not comment.

Delays were recorded at most airports where the strike took place. Until 12h, Brasília airport had a total of 24 delayed departures, said the concessionaire Infraframerica. In addition, three flights that were due to arrive in the city were cancelled, one of them for unscheduled maintenance, he said.

At Confins airport, near Belo Horizonte, BH Airport said two flights were delayed.

Fraport, concessionaire of Porto Alegre and Fortaleza airports, did not say how many flights were impacted. Administrator of the Viracopos airport, in Campinas, the Aeroportos Brasil consortium did not respond to questions.