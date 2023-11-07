Home page World

From: Momir Takac

During a cruise, passengers are woken up at night. A person mysteriously falls overboard on the “AIDAprima”.

Munich – The alarm went off in the middle of the night: At around 12:45 a.m. on the night of Monday (November 6th) to Tuesday, the “AIDAprima” said “man overboard”. General alarm on the cruise, which may have woken many passengers from their sleep.

Person falls overboard during cruise – Did he jump from the “AIDAprima”?

The “AIDAprima” was on the short voyage “Norwegian Fjords” when the incident occurred, which the shipping company reported t online confirmed. The previous evening the ship had left the last port in Stavanger at around 6.45 p.m. When the alarm sounded, it quickly became clear that a person had fallen overboard. Also on that One person recently fell into the water on the mega cruise ship “Symphony of the Seas”..

The bridge initiated a search operation. People had to gather at collection points for a count to ensure no one else was missing, reports cruise Current. At around 1 a.m., just a quarter of an hour after the alarm, one person was rescued from the sea alive. Cruise guests reported this to the news portal. She is being treated in the on-board hospital. Only at the end of October a crew member of the “AIDAperla” fell overboardbut not found.

Man is said to have jumped from AIDAprima during a cruise

Also the Picture reported the incident at sea. One passenger described the counting operation at the collection points as “very scary”. And: “The children were crying and the older or frail people were also confused,” the guest told the tabloid. After two hours, the passengers were allowed back into their cabins.

What the Picture Reported further, however, raises questions: According to a passenger, young people are said to have observed a man wearing a life jacket jumping from the cruise ship into the sea. The shipping company did not comment on the background. She simply announced that the “AIDAprima” was able to continue its journey that night and will reach Hamburg as scheduled on November 8th. An American was also lucky. He fell into the Gulf of Mexico while on a cruise and was rescued after 15 hours. (mt)