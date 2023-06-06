Passengers: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film broadcast on Sky Cinema

This evening, 6 June 2023, in prime time on Sky Cinema Uno Passengers, a 2016 film directed by Morten Tyldum, will be broadcast at 21.15. The film, written by Jon Spaihts, stars Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt as protagonists. But let’s see all the details on the film: the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to see it on TV and streaming.

Passengers film: plot

During a space journey to reach a new planet, two passengers wake up 90 years earlier than expected due to a spaceship breakdown. The two protagonists, Jim (Chris Pratt) and Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) have to live with the idea of ​​spending their entire lives together on board the ship, while all the other passengers will stay asleep for the expected time. Jim and Aurora have all possible comforts and, after an initial moment of bewilderment, they end up falling in love with each other. Soon, however, they learn that the spaceship they are traveling on is malfunctioning. The life of 5,000 passengers immersed in sleep depends on their skills. Will they be able to save them?

Passengers film: cast

Below is the cast of the film, with the actors and their respective characters interpreted:

Jennifer Lawrence – Aurora Lane

Chris Pratt – Jim Preston

Michael Sheen – Arthur

Laurence Fishburne – Gus Mancuso

Andy García – Captain Norris

Live TV and streaming

Where to see the film Passengers? The film is aired tonight – 6 June 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.