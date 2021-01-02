Lucknow Agra, Lucknow Junction-Gorakhpur Intercity Special, which has been closed since March last year due to Kovid-19, will run again from January 4. 02179/80 Lucknow Agra Fort Intercity will be operational by 31 March. The train will leave Agra Fort at 6:31 am and reach Lucknow Junction at 12:25 pm. While 02179 will leave from Lucknow Junction at 3:55 pm and reach Agra Fort at 9:49 pm.Four trains including Lucknow Junction-Gorakhpur Intercity will start from next month. General Manager of North Eastern Railway VK Tripathi on Tuesday also approved running 05104/05103 Manduwadih-Gorakhpur, 05105/05106 Chhapra-Nautanwa and 05111/05112 Chhapra-Varanasi City Intercity along LJN-Gorakhpur Intercity.

Reservation must be made mandatory

Thousands of passengers will be relieved on running these trains, although it will be mandatory to make reservation for the journey. NER CPRO PK Singh informed that 02531 Gorakhpur-Lucknow Junction Intercity will run from January 4. It will leave Gorakhpur at 05:45 am daily, Barabanki at 09:58 am and Badshahnagar at 10:36 am and reach Lucknow Junction at 11:10 am.

Learn timetable

02532 Lucknow Junction-Gorakhpur Intercity Lucknow Junction at 16:05 pm, Badshahnagar at 16:31 pm, Barabanki at 17:08 leaving Karnalganj, Gonda, Mankapur, Babhanan, Basti, Khalilabad, Sahajanwa at 21:30 Will reach Gorakhpur at noon.